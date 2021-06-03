Fortnite: Best ways to complete "Spend Gold Bars" legendary challenge

Have a lot of Fortnite gold bars and don't know what to do with them? Well, fret not, here's the perfect excuse to spend them all. Starting today, June 3rd, players will be able to go on a wild-week shopping spree.

In addition to the 4th and final wild-week of Fortnite Season 6, players can also earn a lot of experience points by spending gold bars in-game. To be more precise, 1,33,000 experience points in total.

Here is The Final Week 12 Epic and Legendary Challenges for the Season They will be live in a few hours | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/SdTBjv8h7V — VenomLeaks (@VenomLeaks) June 3, 2021

Now, some players may be asking, "Is it worth spending all the gold bars to get experience points?" The answer is yes. Just like Fortnite Season 5, the gold bars accumulated in Season 6 will not carry over and will just go to waste.

Additionally, players can spend gold bars in-game to unlock so many amazing items and other accessories. There are many creative ways in which players can spend their hard-earned gold bars in Fortnite.

With one week left before Chapter 2 Season 7 arrives, have you completed every challenge, faced off against Orelia, and spent all your Bars?



Here's a breakdown of what to complete before the end of the season!https://t.co/UzrVQDjgEG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 1, 2021

Best ways to spend Gold Bars in Fortnite

Before talking about fun ways to spend gold, here are a few tips on how to earn gold fast in Fortnite.

Collect gold from floor loot drops

Gold can be found in chests

Complete NPC quests for gold

Moving on to the spending part, to earn 1,33,000 experience points, players will have to spend 6,000 gold bars in total. While this is a huge ask, it shouldn't be hard to even acquire that much during the last week of this season.

Without further ado, here are some fun ways to spend gold bars in Fortnite.

#1 - Hire all NPCs

Hiring NPCs is one of the best ways to spend gold bars in-game. Each NPC will cost 95 gold bars to hire, and they are also worth their weight in gold, literally. Use them as bullet sponges to soak up damage and overwhelm opponents in-game.

#2 - Try out all Mythic weapons

Players can try out the many different Mythic weapons on sale in-game. From Unstable Bows to Hop Rock Dualies, the choices are many. Bring the heat to opponents using these powerful weapons.

#3 - Rifts

Buying rifts is an amazing way to redeploy in a jiffy in-game. Players can find numerous NPCs to buy rifts from throughout the map. They cost 245 gold bars to purchase and have a one-time usage.

Watch this video to learn how to find gold bars fast:

