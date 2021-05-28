Where to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite Season 6

Finding Dual Pistols in Fortnite Season 6 seems to be harder than it should be.

Caught up with clickbait videos on YouTube promising ideal locations to find the weapon and having searched the entire island, most players have all but given up the search for the weapon. It's hence safe to assume that Dual Pistols in Fortnite Season 6 truly is a "rare" item.

Recently unvaulted during the Fortnite 16.50 update, Dual Pistols have been added back to the game, and players need to find them to complete the "Deal damage with Dual Pistols" Legendary Quest. However, finding the weapon has become an issue. Fret not though, as there is a trick players can utilize to overcome the problem with a bit of gold.

The Dual Pistols have been unvaulted!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/IMJDOXkcuI — Parallax | Fortnite Intel (@ParallaxLeaks) May 25, 2021

Where to find Dual Pistols to complete the "Deal damage with Dual Pistols" Legendary Quest

There are two ways players can do this quest - the hard way and the gold way. The hard way will involve searching the island to obtain Dual Pistols, while the gold way will involve players simply buying Hop Rock Dualies from Gutbomb, who is located at Durr Burger, for 500 gold.

🏆Week 11 quests aka challenges are now out!🏆

Recap:

📢Complete this week's epic quests while Raven and Lara Croft investigate to get 168,000 XP!

🔫Complete this week's legendary quest for wild week 4:

Deal damage with dual pistols to earn 133,000 XP

📦Total XP: 301,000📦 pic.twitter.com/e9gXmkXwwq — Jthefox101 | fortnite leaks & news (@jthefox101YT) May 27, 2021

It may seem expensive, but it's much faster than roaming the island clueless like Castaway Jonesy, trying to find a needle in a haystack. Buying Hop Rock Dualies saves the player a lot of time and effort.

Once the Hop Rock Dualies have been purchased, players can talk to Gutbomb and duel him to progress along the quest. There are many NPCs on the island that players can duel to complete the "Deal damage with Dual Pistols" Legendary Quest. Alternatively, players can also duel hostile NPCs once the marker above their head turns red. Don't engage before the NPC does though.

Here is the list of all Duelable NPCs in Fortnite Season 6

Gutbomb - Durr Burger

Blaze - Timber Tent

Ragnorok - Viking Vessel

Shade - Sweaty Sands

Jonesy the First - Pleasant Park

The reward for completing "Deal damage with Dual Pistols" Legendary Quest

This Week 11 Legendary Quest has five stages. The first stage offers the most amount of experience points. The rewards for completing each stage are given below:

Stage 1: Deal damage 0/1500 - 35,000 XP

Stage 2: Deal damage 0/3000 - 24,500 XP

Stage 3: Deal damage 0/3400 - 24,500 XP

Stage 4: Deal damage 0/6000 - 24,500 XP

Stage 5: Deal damage 0/7500 - 24,500 XP

Completing all five stages of this Legendary Quest will reward the player with 133k experience points in total.

Watch this video to complete the "Deal damage with Dual Pistols" Legendary Quest quickly:

