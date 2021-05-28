Fortnite Season 6: All free rewards to claim before the end of the season

Epic Games loves handing out freebies every now and then in Fortnite. Throughout Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6, they've handed out many cosmetic rewards.

That being said, these Fortnite freebies are usually tied to missions in the game. So not only do they bring more players to the game, but they also increase the amount of time a player spends in the game.

List of free Fortnite rewards that players can earn during this season

#1 - Battle Pass rewards

The free Fortnite battle pass rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Although players get a lot of rewards if they own the premium version of the battle pass, the free version does come with a few free skins and items. The free version of the battle pass has a few free V-Bucks too.

Players can claim these V-Bucks by making it to the appropriate levels on the battle pass in Fortnite. In addition, although there aren't any skins that players can earn from the free version of the battle pass, there are a few loading screens and other cosmetics that players can get their hands on.

#2 - Neymar Jr. skin

The Neymar Jr rewards in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Neymar Jr. is the secret skin in Fortnite. However, this skin is only available to players who have purchased the battle pass. The Neymar Jr. Fortnite skin is locked behind a few straightforward missions. Another variant of the skin is also available, but players need to complete epic-level quests in Fortnite to unlock it.

#3 - Ruby Shadows Fortnite Skin bundle

The Ruby Shadows Fortnite skin bundle is the first exclusive PC skin bundle. Players can claim it for free from the Fortnite item shop and then complete the corresponding quests in the game to unlock the cosmetics one by one.

The quests involved with this bundle are easy to complete, making it one of the most accessible cosmetics to earn.

That being said, these are the free rewards that players can get their hands on before the season ends. Once Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begins, there will be other free rewards in the game.