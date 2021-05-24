Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Battle Pass, New skins, and more

The end of Fortnite Season 6 is near and fans are rushing to complete the remaining quests and challenges.

Loopers are already engaged in heated debates regarding the upcoming season. Many fan theories have surfaced regarding the Battle Pass, theme, and cosmetics for Fortnite Season 7.

Epic Games is yet to release an official statement regarding Season 7. However, several data miners have revealed information regarding the upcoming season. This article will briefly discuss the details of Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: All the details players need to know

Fortnite Season 6 will come to an end on June 7th. Several data miners and loopers anticipate that Chapter 2, Season 7 will kick off from June 8th. However, all these claims are still speculation as Epic Games has not confirmed the dates of the upcoming season.

The Battle Pass will be released following the roll out of the new season. It is expected that the Battle Pass for Fortnite Season 7 will cost loopers around 950 V-Bucks.

Epic Games has not yet revealed any information regarding the Battle Pass of Season 7. However, various Fortnite content creators have addressed this and even posted videos explaining what players can expect from the Battle Pass for the upcoming season.

The updated in-game cosmetics is the biggest reveal for Fortnite Season 7. The recent Epic vs Apple lawsuit revealed a lot of information to the public. The documents that came to light during the course of this lawsuit explicitly spoke about the collaboration events in Fortnite and upcoming skins in the game.

Popular data miners have taken advantage of the situation to leak some of these upcoming cosmetics.

Now that leaks have revealed Naruto, Ariana Grande, The Rock, and more are on their way to Fortnite, what other crossovers could possibly appear in the near future? 🤔 https://t.co/f9UxQiGZFi pic.twitter.com/5zeLahlunS — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 16, 2021

Fortnite Season 7 will see many skins inspired by pop culture. It was revealed that some famous characters such as Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games", John McClane from the "Die Hard" franchise, Naruto Uzumaki, and The Bride from "Kill Bill" will be making their debut in Fortnite Season 7.

omg fortnite katniss everdeen LEAK !! 😱🤪😩 pic.twitter.com/SXpAZ2GdVl — Denni (@DenniConcepts) May 10, 2021

It was also revealed that real life personalities such as Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and LeBron James could also be a part of the game in the upcoming season.

Recently a popular data miner revealed that loopers can expect a Wonder Woman skin in Season 7.

The map of Fortnite Season 7 is under development and hasn’t been revealed yet. Loopers expect that Season 7 will feature a Primeval Theme. Therefore the map will be changed strategically to reflect the new theme.

The trailer for Fortnite Season 7 is not out yet. Fortnite fans can expect the trailer for the upcoming season soon. It is expected that the trailer will reveal a lot about the theme and the map for the upcoming season.