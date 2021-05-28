Fortnite June crew pack "Mecha Cuddle" is an audio-visual treat for Anime fans

Epic Games just released the Fortnite June Crew Pack trailer, and it is truly one of a kind. The Mecha Cuddle Fortnite skin is the free skin that subscribers will be receiving as a part of the subscription.

This skin is another anime-themed skin and continues the trend that Epic Games started with the Lexa skin in Fortnite. Given that Fortnite is bringing more anime-themed skins to the game, there's a chance that more popular anime collaborations may take place soon as well.

The Fortnite June Crew pack introduces the Mecha Cuddle skin

Mecha Cuddle Master returns to the Island and joins the Fortnite Crew on June 1!https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/hk46CRckrP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 28, 2021

Epic Games has been teasing the Mecha Cuddle skin on older loading screens for a while now, but no one was paying attention. Instead, everyone was focusing on the images in the background that they forgot to look at the skin staring at them right in their face.

The anime influence with this skin is clear because it has a Japanese soundtrack to it. It also features skins from the Cyber Infiltration pack in the trailer video as well.

Based on what it looks like, the Mecha Cuddle Fortnite skin has a variant as well. Players may receive this variant with the Fortnite June Crew pack itself. There's also a chance that Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive a few missions that they need to complete to unlock this variant.

The trailer also suggests that new players who subscribe to the Fortnite June Crew pack will receive a three-month Spotify Premium subscription along with the usual 1000 V-Bucks and Battle Pass for next season. There are also reports of a free lobby track that players may receive. There's a high chance that the track is the one that players have heard in the trailer.

Fortnite has said that Crew members will receive a Lobby Track bonus later in the month of June!! 🔥



Could this be the music in the Crew trailer? 👀 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 28, 2021

The reveal trailer also displays a few locations that may be new POIs that are coming to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Overall, this skin does look very interesting and will sync nicely with the futuristic theme that the upcoming season is set to receive.

There's one tiny thing that's slightly baffling, though. The reveal trailer for the Mecha Cuddle skin is entirely in Japanese. Is it just some random addition, or does it point out to something else? This is a question only time will answer.