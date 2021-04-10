Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations: Exotics, hiring, and everything else you need to know

Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations can be a bit difficult to accurately pinpoint, given the map changes and landscape constantly evolving due to the reality waves. Players can easily get lost trying to figure out Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations.

Memorizing all Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations can benefit as new NPCs such as Lara Croft, Raptor, and Zenith have been added in-game. Leaks for a new NPC known as NPC #17 or Sparkplug have also been discovered, but are yet to be added to the game; and will more than likely make an appearance after Fortnite update 16.20.

The 17th NPC in Fortnite is Sparkplug, however it appears that they don't actually spawn anywhere as of v16.00, meaning that the NPC Collection Book is impossible to complete right now. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2021

Knowing all the Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations can be beneficial as nine NPCs can be hired and many Exotic weapons can be purchased from them. Players who know all Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations can visit special NPCs to get bounties, duel, and even upgrade weapons from them.

With the new update just around the corner, many more NPCs may get added to the island. Remembering each Fortnite Season 6 NPC location won't be an easy task. For players wanting a quick reference on how to find all Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations and what they offer, they should check out this compact guide.

Without further ado, here is the complete guide for every Fortnite Season 6 NPC location on the island.

All Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations:

#1 Bandolette - Flushed Factory - Can be hired - Can upgrade weapons - Sells Pump Shotgun (Epic) for 95 gold

#2 Gutbomb - Durr Burger - Can be hired - Can be dueled - Gives bounty - Sells Hop Rock Dualies (Exotic) for 500 gold

#3 Big Chuggus - Shanty Town - Can be hired

#4 Blaze - Timber Tent - Can be dueled - Gives bounty

#5 Tess - Dirty Docks - Sells Assault Rifle (Epic) for 95 gold

#6 Bunker Jonesy - Lockie's Lighthouse (Rift)/Pristine Point (Rift)/Camp Cod/Rainbow Rentals

#7 Burnout - Steamy Stacks - Sells The Dub (Exotic) for 600 gold

#8 Bushranger - Pleasant Park - Prop Disguise

#9 Cole - Steamy Stacks

#10 Deadfire - Sheriff’s Office - Can be hired - Sells Revolver (Legendary) for 95 gold

#11 Dummy - Compact Cars - Can upgrade weapons

#12 Farmer Steel - Steel Farm - Gives Bounty

#13 Kyle - Stumpy Ridge

#14 Snow Sniper - Retail Row - Sells Primal Stink Bow (Epic) for 245 gold - Prop Disguise

#15 Ragnorok - Viking Vessel - Can be dueled - Gives bounty

#16 Remedy - Craggy Cliffs - Can upgrade weapons

#17 Sparkplugs - Yet to be accounted

#18 Splode - Unremarkable Shack - Sells Rock Launcher (Epic) for 580 gold - Gives Bounty

#19 The Reaper - Fancy View - Can upgrade weapons - Gives bounty

#20 Crustina - The Pizza Pit - Can be hired - Prop Disguise

#21 Trigger Fish - Crashed Cargo - Sells Submachine Gun (Rare) for 40 gold

#22 Turk - Green Steel Bridge

#23 Cluck - Primal Pond - Can be hired

#24 Rebirth Raven - Sweaty Sands - Rift

#25 Tarana - Boney Bards

#26 Raz - Colossal Crops - Rift Prop Disguise

#27 Lara Croft - Stealthy Stronghold - Can be hired

#28 Shade - Sweaty Sands - Can be dueled

#29 Jules - Camp Cod - Can upgrade weapons

#30 Rex - Dusted Depot

#31 Cabbie - Lazy Lake - Rift

#32 Wreck Raider - Coral Castle

#33 Suntan Specialist - Sweaty Sands

#34 Castaway Jonesy - Steam Stacks Island - Rift

#35 Slurp Jonesy - Slurpy Swamp - Sells Chug Cannon (Exotic) 600 gold

#36 Grill Sergeant - Durr Burger Food Truck

#37 Jonesy the First - Pleasant Park - Can upgrade weapons - Can be dueled

#38 Sash Sergeant - Weeping Woods - Rift

#39 Raptor - Crash Site

#40 Blackheart - Viking Vessel - Gives bounty

#41 Jekyll - Steamy Stacks - Prop Disguise

#42 Power Chord - Apres Ski - Can be hired - Sells Shadow Tracker (Exotic) for 400 gold

#43 Stage Slayer - FN Radio - Can be hired

#44 Willow - Weeping Woods - Rift

#45 Cobb - Risky Reels

#46 Zenith - Weather Station - Gives bounty - Kill for Assault Rifle (Epic)

Note - Fortnite Season 6 NPC locations may change after updates