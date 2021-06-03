Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: New teaser, Primal weapons removed, and 17.00 in staging servers

The hype surrounding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is rapidly gaining momentum. New leaks are being dropped daily, alongside theories and speculation.

Epic Games has even dropped the first official teaser for the new season. Although what it represents is not very clear (besides the arrival of aliens), a couple of Fortnite leakers are under the impression that the teaser showcased the insides of the UFO Mothership.

More surprising, however, are the runic markings that represent Kevin the Cube.

Although it's still too early to say what the teaser truly means, one thing is for certain: aliens are coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, along with a few other changes.

Also Read: Fortnite: Revisiting Chapter 2's storyline before Season 7

Primal weapons are gone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

With aliens coming to the Fortnite island, it's quite obvious that the entire theme of the season is shifting. Season 6 began with the "Primal theme," but by the looks of it, the new season will bring a completely new look and feel to the island.

Resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX recently took to Twitter to announce that "primal stuff/weapons are gone in Season 7."

Since Season 7's Theme is fully revealed now, I think its safe to tell you that Primal Stuff/Weapons are gone in Season 7!



At least that's what've been told from a trusted person, and I'm not saying anything else until the last 2-1 days of the season — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 2, 2021

Of course, Epic Games is yet to make an official statement. However, given the whole extraterrestrial theme, an entirely new set of weapons, as well as older vaulted weapons, may be coming to the game.

Given how accurate HYPEX's leaks are, it would come as no surprise if the information comes to pass. Hopefully, by next time this week, players will be running about the island with plasma and laser weapons.

@HYPEX @XTigerHyperX I think they’ll keep the crafting system, take out primal weapons and add the laser weapons from save the world — Todd Gamble (@A_Geeky_Gamble) June 2, 2021

Coming back to the tweet, it's not exactly known what HYPEX meant by "Primal stuff." Perhaps certain primal elements such as dinosaurs, boars, and wolves will be removed from the game.

Without more Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, however, nothing can be said for certain.

Fortnite version 17.00

According to a tweet by Fortnite leaker XTigerHyperX, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 had already been uploaded into the staging servers. This is a good sign, as it means that everything is on point and no delays are likely to happen.

Side Note : Epic are also working on 17.10 at the same time — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) June 2, 2021

In fact, things are going so well that the developers have even begun work on the 17.10 update, which should come out at least two weeks after Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begins. With all that being said, the countdown for the new season has officially begun.

Watch this video to know more about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7:

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 - Oreo Cookie collaboration

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh