Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Oreo Cookie collaboration 

While the Epic Games survey hinted at new possible collaborations for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, no one would have thought that Oreo Cookie was a possible candidate. Well, as the saying goes, anything is possible in Fortnite.

A short while ago, Oreo Cookie's official handle tweeted out a short yet amusing Tweet, asking Fortnite if they had any advice to share about aliens. It would seem that the abduction events in-game have not only caught the eye of loopers but of Oreo Cookie as well.

So we hear you've become quite familiar with 👽s @FortniteGame... any advice? — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 2, 2021

Of course, while this is not 100% proof that there will be a collaboration with Oreo in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the possibility cannot be ruled out. In fact, Neymar Jr. shared a Tweet before the official announcement of his skin being in the Battle Pass was made.

So with all that being said, the real question is, "How would Oreo Cookie fit into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?"

As Earth’s number 1 cookie, it’s our duty to extend a peace offering to our new extraterrestrial friends.



But we need your help. #OREOOffering pic.twitter.com/njZyM3nWAR — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 2, 2021

How would Oreo Cookie collaboration fit into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

While this is very hard to say, there are a few predictions on how Oreo Cookie can fit into the world of Fortnite.

1) Oreo Cookie Consumable

It goes without saying that Oreo Cookies would make for great consumable items in-game. They could probably be found in drops, or perhaps even be sold by various NPC's in-game.

lol — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 2, 2021

2) Oreo Cooke Bundle

This would be a sweet treat for players and fans alike. Imagine an Oreo-themed cosmetic pack in-game, with a custom-designed Oreo harvesting tool and back bling.

3) Oreo Cookie NPC

Fortnite already has a melting pot of various NPCs, stretching from humanoids to chickens to just about anything that tickles the imagination. With that being said, a new Oreo NPC wouldn't be all that weird to have in-game. Perhaps the NPC could even sell a mythic weapon in-game to players called the "Oreo Cookie Cannon."

In conclusion

Is Oreo Cookie a confirmed collaboration for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7? No, sadly, there is no official statement yet. All loopers and Oreo fans can do as of now is watch, wait and hope that the Cookie Dream doesn't crumble.

👽 — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) June 1, 2021

