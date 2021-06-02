Fortnite: Revisiting Chapter 2's storyline before Season 7

Fortnite has long been good at storytelling. The writers have thus far been able to tell strong stories that line up over long periods of time (Chapter 1's storyline ran from 2017-2019) and culminate in big live events. The drastic map change at the onset of Chapter 2 was successful largely because they spent 10 seasons building up to it.

Fortnite has done a great job of adding a story to a game that is largely just a repetitive multiplayer game. Players drop into a 100 player PVP and fight to win. When they die, they do it again. However, adding storylines to seasons and chapters makes the game that much more interesting.

Fortnite storyline through Chapter 2

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1: The first season of Chapter 2 was arguably the most important. The culmination of Chapter 1 left Fortnite Island completely different.

The story is that the black hole decayed and rebirthed reality. From this, the actual matter of Fortnite Island was reorganized, creating a new Chapter 2 Island that is different, with some POIs like Pleasant Park remaining.

Chaos Agent was always lurking in the shadows, waiting to try and take over the island from E.G.O. and A.L.T.E.R., competing groups within the island. This led directly into Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: E.G.O. is now GHOST and A.L.T.E.R. is SHADOW. Midas, pictured below, joins GHOST and becomes their leader. Midas creates The Agency in the middle of the island.

Midas. Image via Fortnite Wiki

With The Agency, multiple spy locations, known as the Grotto, the Shark, the Rig and the Yacht, appear in corners of the island. SHADOW plans to take over the island by hitting these locations first. After they successfully took over some locations, Midas created the Doomsday Device to control the Storm. The device failed, messing up the island and revealing another secret agency.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: After the Doomsday Device event, the Storm couldn't hold the tsunami that had resulted. Several areas on the map were flooded as a result. Midas was then killed by a shark and returned as a ghost. SHADOW controlled the island, led by Midas' daughter Jules. Vindertech then began creating vehicles powered by local gas centers.

The Authority. Image via Fortnite Wiki

The flood receded and revealed Aquaman and his home. Shortly thereafter, a spaceship appeared. It was repaired and sent back into space, but through a rift which caused them to reappear on the island. Thor, helping Galactus, sent him towards the Island before realizing he would destroy it. Thor then came to warn the island of the impending Nexus War.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Lady Sif sent Marvel characters to the Island through the Bifrost to help Thor. Doctor Doom took over Pleasant Park and She-Hulk settled in Retail Row. Tony Stark created a farm and Wolverine hid out in Weeping Woods. They eventually regained lost memories and powers. Pieces of their world falling through rifts helped them.

Galactus, devourer of worlds. Image via Epic Games Store

Multiple Battle Busses from the Zero Point converge on Galactus to try and stop him from devouring the island. They were ultimately successful as he was sent back through a rift, leaving everyone on the island safe.

Galactus = Defeated!



For a limited time and in collaboration with @Marvel and @Disney, celebrate victory in The Nexus War with this capsule collection of Fortnite X Marvel gear#FortniteNexusWar https://t.co/044WoSFjwN pic.twitter.com/Q7Rb24pYyO — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 19, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5: In the aftermath of that battle, Agent Jones wakes up and is informed he must seal the Zero Point and stabilize it. He makes a mistake and causes the center of the island to give players a strange effect. Jones knew he needed to keep trying and brought more and more people from other realities to the island. Eventually, Bunker Jonesy knew what was going on and tried to access secret files to help, but he was denied.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6: Jones and a character called The Foundation decided to try and contain the Zero Point before it finally burst, altering reality. The Foundation went directly to the Zero Point and Jones went to collect the portals with a strange weapon. The Foundation told Jones that with the high level of entanglement, he wasn't sure he could fix the Zero Point, but he was going to keep trying.

The Foundation. Image via Sportskeeda

The Zero Point had almost fully bloomed, making it nearly impossible to return to normal. Eventually, the Zero Point collapsed, allowing the Seven to return and Jones was stranded in the Zero Point, slowly losing his memories.

Season 7 drops in a few days. Where will Fortnite take things next?

I hope this is a Fortnite storyline I love this kind of cryptic stuff but I hate the no solid connection to it just yet | #theyrecoming #Fortnite — VenomLeaks (@VenomLeaks) May 26, 2021

