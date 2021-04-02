What really happened to Midas in Fortnite: Is he dead or alive?

Midas is one of the most prominent characters in Fortnite lore. Named after 'The King with the Golden Touch,' Midas is missing from Fortnite island.

Midas has had sporadic appearances in the game for a while now. First seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, he made his presence known every alternate season.

What happened to Midas in Fortnite?

Players will encounter him in a boss fight at the Agency POI. He will have henchmen around him for protection.

During the Doomsday event, it was revealed that Midas had built a device that would cause the storm on the island to become unstable. He would use that to take control of the island from Agent Jonesy and the Imagined Order.

However, this plan didn't work out, and Midas was seen on a wooden raft floating in the ocean. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer saw Midas being devoured by loot sharks. This has led to speculation that Midas is dead.

However, it's well-known that everything on the island is in a loop that resets every 22 minutes.

Advertisement

It wasn't the first time that the end of Midas had been assumed. During Season 3, a boat was seen near Sweaty Sands. The boat had Ghost's logo. An organization Midas used to work for, indicating that he was plotting some revenge.

Thanks to the loop, it was assumed that Midas survived the shark's bite and is alive somewhere. Different versions of Midas have shown up since then, making his storyline slightly complicated.

The Fortnitemares event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 saw the arrival of Shadow Midas, an NPC sporting the Shadow Midas Drum Gun, which was probably one of the best drum guns in Fortnite at the time.

Advertisement

Another snapshot of Midas can be seen in the Last Laugh Bundle. He was wearing body armor which indicated that he survived the loot shark attack but sustained some injuries.

And finally, towards the tail end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Epic Games introduced Marigold, a female version of Midas.

With Marigold and Jules - Midas' daughter - present on the island, there's a chance that developers have something planned for Midas this season as well.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that many fans still believe that the Oro skin in Fortnite was another snapshot of Midas, or one of Midas' ancestors. They bear numerous similarities, including the scar.

To top it off, the Oro skin was available as a part of the Midas' Revenge set, leading people to believe that the skin had something to do with Midas.

However, when it comes to what happened to Midas in Fortnite, it's understood that the loop has prevented him from dying. He's still alive, and he's lurking out there somewhere.