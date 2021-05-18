Longtime players will be well aware of A.L.T.E.R. and their agent branch, SHADOW, which is a Spy and Military Faction in Fortnite, led by the Chaos Agent. While this is not really new information, recent leaks have begun suggesting that Chaos Agents' final form will soon be coming to Fortnite.

In a recently released survey, Epic Games showcased a lot of concept art by artists for unreleased Fortnite skins. By the looks of it, the bulk of these skins have been designed by community members and will more than likely be drafted into the game eventually.

Despite all the skins having their own personal charm and personality, one skin managed to grab the most amount of attention and sent the community into a frenzy, to say the least. Nonetheless, there is no confirmation of the same, however, leakers are under the impression that this Fortnite leak reveals Chaos Agent's final form on the battle royale island.

Fortnite Leak reveals Chaos Agent's final form

Following the massive leak of the unleashed concept art skins, leakers noticed a familiar skin that closely resembled a very peculiar character from Fortnite. While it wasn't confirmed at first, more and more leakers agree that one of the skins is definitely Chaos Agent's final form.

This was further backed up by Fortnite itself, when the item shop was updated in 2020, and Chaos Agent's skin was featured. In the Twitter post, it said, "Looks good in this suit, but it's not even his final form."

While there is no guarantee that there is even a final form to start with, if the lore does stay true and the leakers' luck holds, then fans can expect Chaos Agent's final form to look something like this. The concept art strikes a somewhat crossover look between Madmax and an evil scientist.

Nonetheless, even if the above-showcased concept art is not revealed as Chaos Agent's final form, players can still look forward to an amazing design concept skin that may make it into the game. As for now, all fans can do is wait and hope that Fortnite make an official announcement about the same.

Watch this amazing fan-made origin story for Chaos Agent here:

