Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: Naruto Uzumaki, LeBron James, Lady Gaga Concert, New Sandbox mode, and more

Ever since the Epic vs Apple court hearing kicked off this week, numerous possible Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks have been dropping all over social media. Among the various leaks are pop-culture sensation Lady Gaga and the popular anime character Naruto Uzumaki.

While there is no guarantee that these Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks will be coming to the game, given the fact that they were included in the verified documents by Epic Games, the chances of them becoming official are very high.

With the current Epic Vs Apple court hearing many documents regarding possible future Fortnite collabs and icon emotes have been leaked!



Some of these collabs include:

- NBA

- Ariana Grande

- The Rock

- Lady Gaga and many more



Thx @VenomLeaks for the info pic.twitter.com/0zfTbX0YMQ — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) May 3, 2021

The document also showcased Neymar Jr, who is currently the secret skin for Season 6's Battle Pass. Going by that logic, many of the featured characters that have been recently leaked may very well be coming to Season 7, either as cosmetics or in-game NPCs. Only time will tell if it comes true.

However, there are a few Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks that just may come true, owing to their huge popularity and popular demand by the Fortnite community.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks that may come true

No doubt the bulk of the Fortnite community has been made aware of the new leaks all over social media. While the leaks showcase numerous collaborations, concepts, and crossovers, only a few of those have the most potential to make it to the next season of Fortnite.

#1 - Naruto Uzumaki

If Fortnite ever sees anime-related NPC's or a full-fledged collaboration, Naruto Uzumaki would be the obvious choice owing to the popularity of the character.

A Naruto collab was also supposed to happen in Season 5 but did not happen YET!!



(via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/Sonf89sueW — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

In addition to anime-themed cosmetics such as the Cyber Infiltration Pack that are already in-game, Naruto Uzumaki being introduced to Fortnite would be the first major anime collaboration for Epic Games.

the money in my wallet woulda just went pic.twitter.com/ha19Y1dPUT — Kaburamaru (@lighterzide) May 3, 2021

You're not the only one bro, and I also really want a dbz collab pic.twitter.com/uiWtjjHltz — Hassan (@Hassan61253302) May 3, 2021

I literally just can’t believe we could very well be playing Trios one day and we all get shit on by Naruto when he builds the Empire State Building and shotguns us from above — Ryan (@defnotreal_) May 4, 2021

According to the leaks, the collaboration was supposed to take place during Season 5 but was scrapped for unknown reasons. Perhaps the collaboration may happen after the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics end.

#2 - LeBron James

Among the many possible Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, LeBron James stands tall as probably the best possible one to come true. Given that Fortnite is having NBA Community Battles soon, and with Space Jam 2 around the corner, having LeBron James as the secret skin for Season 7's Battle Pass makes complete sense.

A LeBron James collab was planned for the end of 2020, but for some reason, it didn't make it into the game.



(via @FN_Assist) pic.twitter.com/8pwCXrShio — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

According to resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, the LeBron James collaboration was planned for the end of 2020 but didn't make it into the game. While the reason is unknown, NBA fans within the Fortnite community are hyped about the prospects of having LeBron added in-game.

Nah I think they should a kobe skin but a LeBron skin would be cool — Sufyaansafi (@sufyaansafi) May 2, 2021

I cannot believe we missed a chance to have Lebron James from Space Jam in Fortnite. #FreeFortnite pic.twitter.com/OhB03IEXV3 — Ｔｙｚａｎｏ (@Tyzano) May 3, 2021

#3 - Lady Gaga Concert

Last year, Fortnite players got to experience the Astronomical Event, a digital concert featuring Travis Scott. Now, according to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, loopers may get to experience another concert featuring Lady Gaga called "Chromatica".

RUMOR: This text about a "Lady Gaga" live concert was sent to @jovanmunja in September 2020 (He already posted it back then!)



Now that we know Lady Gaga was (or still is!) related to Fortnite, could we still get the "LADY GAGA: CHROMATICA" concert in Fortnite!? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mni0H7Wyr5 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

According to recent leaks, a Lady Gaga concert was supposedly in the works, however, nothing really came to fruition. Out of the many Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks, this one has to be the most exciting yet. However, given the circumstances that are prevalent right now, the concert may have been scrapped or simply postponed. Whichever is the case, "Little Monsters" are overjoyed at the possibility of seeing their favorite diva in-game in the future.

Lady Gaga collaboration with @FortniteGame was supposed to happen in December 2020. It was called NYE+Music event. We have more documents of chromatica scarps. Including exclusive pictures. pic.twitter.com/avUFtOxOSK — chromatica leaks (@ChromatcaUnseen) May 4, 2021

We wanted lady gaga on Fortnite, we lost again 😔😢 — JORDI | LADY GAGA ✪ (@HAUSofJORDI) May 4, 2021

PLEASE oh my god a chromatica event would be amazing! the idea of gaga's entire fictional world taking over party royale would be dope! pic.twitter.com/lzlHsPd08O — vincent 🦊 (@FauxFox231) May 3, 2021

#4 - New Sandbox Mode

Perhaps one of the most anticipated Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks is the possibility of a new Sandbox Mode being added in-game. According to the popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games is working on an Open World Simulation Sandbox Mode for Fortnite. The possibility of having a Sandbox Mode in Fortnite is very ambitious and will change the game forever.

According to Epic Games' Stipulated Exhibits Documents, the map that i tweeted about a week ago is apparently for an Open World Simulation Sandbox Mode! pic.twitter.com/pS0uKbocTQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

It's unclear as of now how this will function. It could very well be possible that the new Sandbox mode will slowly integrate crafting and other survival mechanics into the game.

Fortnite is slowly evolving, and the upcoming Sandbox mode may be another premium mode for players to enjoy and could feature PvE (Player versus Environment) elements apart from the normal PvP (Player versus Player) aspect.

