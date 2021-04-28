Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 leaks: Medieval theme, new biome, return of volcano, and more

The Fortnite 16.30 update brought a lot of changes to the game. A new island-like structure was seen right outside Flush Factory, while a few knight-themed skins are set to arrive in the game.

These two developments are significant, and the community has begun speculating about the future of Fortnite based on these developments. Although these are just speculations, for now, these theories that the community has come up with are pretty interesting.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 may have a medieval theme

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is still more than a month away. However, data miners have recently discovered some files within the game, leading them to believe that a medieval theme is en route.

There was a new umap/terrain added this update codenamed "SandBox", it has some bows spawns and the trees/props in it are bigger than normal.. it also has some weird thing to spawn random objects with a seed..



Huge thanks to @gameshed_ for the getting last 3 images in Blender! pic.twitter.com/1z6U3zCu1V — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

Data miners found files termed as "SandBox" within the game files containing images of new terrain and other props. These props are primarily wooden structures.

There's also an anvil that can be seen. These props heavily resemble the kind of structures seen in medieval times.

The Knights of the Food Court bundle was also added to the game in the Fortnite 16.30 update. Dread Knight and Potassius Peelus were the other two knight-themed skins that the game saw this season.

Considering all the evidence released across the season, it's easy to make an educated guess that the upcoming season may follow a medieval theme.

But what about the volcano that's speculated for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

Batman's Cave will probably be under Flush Factory!

The medieval theme isn't the only theory that's doing the rounds in the community. After the Fortnite 16.30 update, a small island-like structure was seen outside Flush Factory.

A user on Reddit, going by the name u/duskyxlops, believes that the volcano will rise from this tiny structure. This will be similar to when Chapter 1 had a volcano on the map.

He added that there were a lot of tectonic movements and shifts in plates before the actual ice age happened. The user noted that the next season would most likely be a tropical one, followed by the ice age-themed season.

The entire discussion is very interesting and can be found here.

Although these are just theories, for now, there's a high chance that they could be true. The island outside Flush Factory could very well be a volcano that's about to rise. Players can see steam coming out of it as well.

Having said that, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is still a few days away, and the upcoming days will show the direction in which the game progresses.