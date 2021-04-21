When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 end: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 start date, Leaks, and everything known so far

With more than a month having passed in the current season, many fans have been wondering when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will end.

Considering Epic Games' usual three-month-long seasons for the game, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 can be expected to arrive sometime during the second week of June. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same from the developers, leaving the entire community shrouded in mystery.

Although fans are excited about next season, there is still a lot of time left for players in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. From the arrival of Batman to the future of The Spire, there are a lot of mysteries that are yet to be uncovered in the ongoing season.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 end?

Based on Epic Games' usual strategy with seasonal updates in Fortnite, it is expected that Chapter 2 Season 6 will end on 7 June. Having said that, the fourth and fifth issues of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics are scheduled to be released on 1 June and 15 June respectively.

Would you play Fortnite if this was the Chapter 2 Season 7 Map AKA Next Season’s Map? pic.twitter.com/cIgFihhnNA — Jellie (@JellieTheOG) April 15, 2021

This further suggests that Epic Games might have some DC-themed content planned for Chapter 2 Season 7. As has already been confirmed, the release of each new issue of Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic will also introduce an exclusive in-game DC-themed cosmetic.

Advertisement

This could mean that Epic Games might have some big DC-themed plans for the release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

However, there has been no confirmation from the developers regarding the same, meaning that all of this remains mere conjecture. Nevertheless, Epic Games is yet to confirm an official date for the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

Although it is widely believed that Chapter 2 Season 7 will begin sometime during the second week of June, Epic Games can choose to extend the duration of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 at any point of time before that to play out everything they have planned for the ongoing season.

For players worried about collecting accolades from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, this is the ideal time to acknowledge that the season is progressing rapidly. This is the perfect time to start grinding those Battle Pass levels.