Fortnite streamers are in disbelief after watching how over-powered the Exotic Grappler Bow is

The Exotic Grappler Bow is finally in-game, and gamers are estatic to say the least. Fortnite content creators like Sypherpk and Nick Amyoony, better known as Nick Eh 30, are totally in love with the new Exotic Bow after trying it out in-game.

In a recent live stream, Sypherpk broke down the Bow's functions.

"Exotic Grappler Bow uses arrows as ammo, and I've seen the way it was used in the trailer, the question is can you use if offensively? Can you like actually attack somebody with it?"

Well, Sypherpk didn't have to wait long for an answer, as he soon got into a scuffle, shot through the air using the bow and eliminated the opponent using his class shotgun build.

"This is kinda my favorite exotic, I'm not gonna lie. Some of the exotic released have been dogwater but this one, so good, so good."

Fellow Fortnite streamer Nick Eh 30, can aslo be seen thoroughly enjoying himself using the Exotic Grappler Bow during his livestream.

Watch the video here:

How to obtain the new Exotic?

The weapons can be obtained by talking to Lara Croft, who's located at Stealthy Stronghold. Players can either buy the weapon for 500 gold, or steal it from another player via elimination.

Keep in mind that the area has become a hot drop zone, as players are rushing to try out the new bow, as well as the fact that Lara Croft only sells five of these Exotic Grappler Bows per game; players need to be fast if they want to buy the bow.

The new Grappler Bow in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/C8G1Et5GQY — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) April 20, 2021

Unlike the Grappler, which lets players take fall damage, if timed correctly, players can won't take any damage from any height using the Exotic Grappler Bow. Keep in mind that once fired, players cannot land prematurely or deploy gliders mid-air.

As mentioned before, it's not just streamers who are loving the new Exotic Grappler Bow. The Fortnite community as a whole are keen to use this high mobility weapon in-game.

The new grappler bow is cute 🙏🏾got a elimination with it as soon as it came out my power I fear pic.twitter.com/WYJk1UA36h — k (@ManisbankS) April 21, 2021

The grappler bow is immaculate. I used a 100 IQ strat when the last 4 players were too busy camping.. I f*cking grappled a semi-truck i found in the final 3 zones from the passenger seat and moved the truck without being noticed. Big brain time — Tenshi (@Tenshi_Gomesu) April 21, 2021

This Grappler Bow is SICK ya'll pic.twitter.com/utRU1mZI1C — SanchoWest (@SanchoWest) April 21, 2021

Grappler bow op, needs some Sort of nerf. 🤔 — GrainedLamb81_ (@GrainedLamb81_) April 21, 2021

The New Exotic Grappler bow is probably one of the most fun guns added into Fortnite for a LONG time! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lk6LKILpNL — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) April 20, 2021

The grappler bow was so much fun to use today pic.twitter.com/2yIHCNTlo4 — Euge (@EugeYT_) April 20, 2021

After playing a bunch of games with the new grappler bow, I can say that its basically an inferior version of the shockwave bow



While the idea itself is cool, you can barely use it as an actual bow which kinda defeats the whole purpose of it.

Shockwave bow also has more mobility — Rift (@RiftyDraws) April 21, 2021

Thing is, the Shockwave bow is just an impulse grenade that has no fall damage and hurts people



Grappler bow is mainly just a grappler that hurts



Grappler bow just needs either a really cheap price, or infinite recharging ammo, like TNTina’s bow — 🌽Duublo : swagger🌽 (@duublo) April 21, 2021

"Trickshot time indeed"



Grappler Bow -> Tire -> Zipline -> Revolver (76m) 🎯 pic.twitter.com/V30ptzhSPM — NorCal Scotty (@NorCalScotty) April 20, 2021

However, not everyone was happy about the addition of the new bow in-game. One player felt that venturing into Stealthy Stronghold to buy a bow was not worth the effort. While another stated that the bow was 'not that impressive'.

@FortniteGame @EpicGames As a player in Fortnite, Why would I want to go in stealthy to get this new exotic grappler bow when the shockwave bow is in the game and better? Design flaws 101. — Freedom (@DegreefJeffrey) April 21, 2021

Not that impressive but i’m really glad the grappler bow is out finally pic.twitter.com/wgfkCvHhdo — Overlord (@OverlordBTW) April 21, 2021

Why are some players disliking the new Exotic Grappler Bow?

When it comes to damage output, the Mechanical Shockwave Bow and Mechanical Explosive Bow have a clear advantage over the new Exotic Grappler Bow when upgraded from certain NPC's. The DPS jumps from 89 to 94, and while this may not seem like much, in the heat of battle every point counts.

The Exotic Grappler Bow only allows players a quick rotation or fast charge in for a Shotgun kill, however, the price players have to pay for it does seem a bit steep (500 gold) when compared to the 340 gold, players need to pay to upgrade the aforementioned Mechanical Bows to Legendary tier.

Turns out that you can get a legendary shockwave bow by upgrading the epic version and you can get a legendary explosive bow by upgrading the epic version also @OMGitsAliA #Fortnite #FortniteSeason6 #legendary #news https://t.co/jGTaT5Rb6S — Teeeeeeey (@Teeeeeeey2) March 26, 2021

Furthermore, the Shockwave Bow, much like Shockwave Grenades, can be used to push players into the storm which is something that the community has loved since they were added in-game. This could be the main reason behind some players preferring the Shockwave Bow over the new exotic.

Despite the difference in opinion, the Exotic Grappler Bow is not for all players. Some might consider it a new Meta weapon for Fortnite Season 6, while others may consider it inadequate.

However, one thing is clear. Epic Games will be adding a lot of bows to the game as the Season progresses.

Also read: Everything new in Fortnite v16.20 update: Mythic Recycler weapon, Grappler and Splinter Bow, vehicle mods, and more