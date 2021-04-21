How to find the Exotic Grappler Bow in Fortnite Season 6

The Exotic Grappler Bow is finally in Fortnite Season 6, and for players who love fast rotations, this is as fast as it gets. They can obtain the bow by talking to Lara Croft and paying 500 gold.

The NPC is located at Stealthy Stronghold, and following the release of the bow in-game, the area has now become a hot drop zone.

Note: Lara Croft only sells five Exotic Grappler Bows per game.

While many players will undoubtedly still prefer the Mechanical Shockwave Bow for rotations and getting a height advantage over others, the Exotic Grappler Bow will be better for mobility and accurate verticality.

Unlike the Mechanical Shockwave Bow or Shockwave Grenades, players have excellent directional control when using this new Exotic bow and moving about.

New Bow Sold by Lara Croft pic.twitter.com/VCIZxYZ1Ao — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 13, 2021

Dissimilar to the Grappler, which causes players to take fall damage, if timed correctly, players can mitigate fall damage from any height or orientation while using the Exotic Shockwave Bow.

Players must keep in mind that once fired, and if they are in mid-air, they cannot deploy the gliders to float.

Here's how the Grappler Bow works, for the people who wanted to see it. pic.twitter.com/MyUNqO0MeQ — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 20, 2021

That about covers basic information, and now, it's time to go into a bit more detail and talk shop.

Exotic Grappler Bow: Statistics and playstyle

Is the Exotic Grappler Bow the best bow in the game? No. When comparing its damage output to the Mechanical Shockwave Bow and Mechanical Explosive Bow, it's clear how the new Exotic bow puts players at a disadvantage when it comes to engagement.

Unlike the Exotic Grappler Bow, the other two mechanical Bows can be upgraded from NPCs to the Legendary tier, further increasing their lethality.

Here are the statistics for each bow:

Legendary Mechanical Shockwave Bow - 94

Legendary Mechanical Explosive Bow - 94

Exotic Grappler Bow - 89

However, users must keep in mind that 340 gold will have to be spent on upgrading each of the Mechanical Bows to the Legendary tier after crafting it. While the Exotic Grappler Bow may not hold up to the damage output of the above-mentioned Mechanical Bows, players can utilize it as a hit-and-run tactic or get in close for the killing blow with a Shotgun.

The new Grappler Bow in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/C8G1Et5GQY — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) April 20, 2021

There is one more bow that's yet to be added in-game, called the Splinter Bow. However, there has been no further information about it, apart from the leak a while ago.

It is expected to be added in-game during the Fortnite 16.30 update.

Upcoming Splinter Bow pic.twitter.com/wdxcz9mDvQ — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) April 13, 2021

