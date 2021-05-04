When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 end: Fortnite Season 7 leaks, Release date, and more

With just a little over a month left for Fortnite Season 7 to begin, leaks have been dropping on social media daily. Recent leaks include possible collaborations, skins, and even new emotes that may be coming to Fortnite Season 7.

Resident Fortnite leakers such as VenomLeaks, iFireMonkey, and ShiinaBR, among others, have been dropping speculated collaborations on Twitter for a while now, and the community is pumped up about the possibility of them coming true.

Starting with pop-culture sensation Lady Gaga to Naruto, one of the most popular anime characters, speculation is running high as the new season is just around the corner, and in Fortnite, there is no limit to one's imagination.

Possible Collaboration that we could see in the feature:



• John McCLANE

• The Bride

• Naruto Uzumaki

• Samus Aran

• Katniss Everdeen

• J Balvin

• Ariana

• Gaga

• Lebron James #Fortnite — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) May 3, 2021

Possible Collaborations in Fortnite Season 7

While the following leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, it would be really amazing to see these collaborations happen in-game. However, keep in mind that this may only happen after the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics run their course.

Without further ado, here are the speculated collaborations that may happen in Fortnite Season 7:

#1 - Lebron James

With the NBA Team Battles event starting soon and with Space Jam 2 around the corner, adding LeBron James to Fortnite could be a very real possibility. For years now, the Fortnite community has been asking developers to add iconic NBA professionals to the game.

Lebron James be in Fortnite like pic.twitter.com/7ZS0raGXxw — iRushAlways #DK (@iRushAlways) May 3, 2021

With Neymar Jr. now in Fortnite, perhaps the developers will focus on NBA superstars like Lebron and Shaq next, adding them in-game during Fortnite Season 7.

would be pretty scary seeing him run at me tbh — C0RRUPT3D_HUM4N (@byclicle) May 2, 2021

#2 - Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki is also expected to make an appearance in Fortnite Season 7. This wouldn't come as a complete surprise, as anime-related cosmetic bundles like the Cyber Infiltration Pack have recently been added in-game.

With anime becoming ever more popular, and given that the developers of Fortnite love pop culture, fans and loopers may just get to see the Naruto skin soon in-game.

#3 - Katniss Everdeen

Following the introduction of Lara Croft and the many types of Bows in the current season, Katniss from the Hunger Games may just also make an appearance in Fortnite Season 7.

Here is another possible Collab #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/78A7qLnaOV — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 3, 2021

Given that the primal theme is likely to continue until the end of Chapter 2, Katniss could become an NPC in-game, giving players exotic weapons in exchange for gold.

#4 - Lady Gaga

Last year, players witnessed Astronomical, an in-game event that featured Travis Scott. The digital concert was a huge hit, and fans have been wanting to get their hands on the skin ever since.

It wouldn't be too outlandish to presume that Lady Gaga would hold an in-game concert in Fortnite as well, since digital concerts are currently the new hype in the world of entertainment.

RUMOR: This text about a "Lady Gaga" live concert was sent to @jovanmunja in September 2020 (He already posted it back then!)



Now that we know Lady Gaga was (or still is!) related to Fortnite, could we still get the "LADY GAGA: CHROMATICA" concert in Fortnite!? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mni0H7Wyr5 — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 3, 2021

Recently, resident Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR shared a Tweet that stated the possibility of an event known as "Chromatica" happening in-game. This could very well be a digital concert that features Lady Gaga and introduces her to the world of Fortnite.

#5 - The Bride

Given Fortnite's deep interest in pop culture, it's no surprise that Uma Thurman's character from Kill Bill showed up in a leak for a collaboration. This came to light after court documents (pertaining to the Epic vs Apple lawsuit) revealed a list of collaborations that have either been planned or scrapped.

Uma Thurman's The Bride from Kill Bill showed up in a leak for a Fortnite collab. I have said she has to be a Mortal Kombat guest character. She's perfect for MK11. Hoping that leak means Tarantino is open to video game licensing. pic.twitter.com/ennrvWficC — Dame Falcon (@Dame_Falcon) May 3, 2021

Given that strong female characters such as Lara Croft have been added in-game, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to imagine Epic games adding The Bride from Kill Bill in-game.

Although the pop culture sensation is for a more mature audience, there are plenty of ways to work around that to ensure the content is made friendlier for loopers in Fortnite Season 7.

#6 - Marvel Characters

Among the possible collaborations are rumors of another Marvel collaboration. Given that the last Marvel collaboration set the bar in terms of revenue, that would be incentive enough for Epic to consider introducing characters from phase four

Possible scrapped marvel skins in there pic.twitter.com/pG44hkoaJq — VenomLeaks - Fortnite Leaks (@VenomLeaks) May 3, 2021

Given that Batman is currently a part of Fortnite's metaverse, it's highly unlikely that players will be able to see MCU superheroes in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7 already being tested

According to many Fortnite leakers, Fortnite Season 7 is already being tested by the developers. With Season 6 scheduled to come to an end on June 8th, it comes as no surprise that the next season is already being tested to ensure a bug-free experience.

#Fortnite Season 7 is now being tested! pic.twitter.com/4LR1qdd0aM — JayKey | Fortnite News 👑 (@JayKeyFN) May 3, 2021

