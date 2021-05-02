Fortnite leaks hint at a new NBA Team Battles event coming soon featuring the Hookshot Toy

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to collaborations with pop culture and famous personalities. Last year, Fortnite had an in-game concert, and this year it welcomed Neymar Jr.

While some fans cried out about the unnecessary collaboration, it's no secret that the world of Fortnite will continue to have these crossovers despite backlash from a few fans.

Even though Neymar Jr doesn't really fit into the narratve of Season 6, the developers did base a lot of in-game content around him. From quests to extra unlockable skins, soccer fans can now enjoy the best of both worlds in Fortnite.

All Neymar Jr Quests, available as part of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, go live April 27 with the release of #Fortnite v16.30. Below are all the Quests and the items you can score by completing them: pic.twitter.com/4IW9118Oyd — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 25, 2021

Fortnite could be gearing up for another sports-oriented event, this time with the NBA. Resident Fortnite leaker FNinformation, took to Twitter to share some information regarding the possibility of a new Team Battles with the NBA.

BREAKING: Fortnite are planning on a new Team Battles with the NBA! You can earn a FREE reward by completing these challenges. pic.twitter.com/UMOCLMqdne — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) May 1, 2021

While it's not yet confirmed, the possibility of this happening isn't far-fetched given that sports-oriented challenges are in-game right now following the release of Neymar Jr cosmetics.

Fortnite NBA Team Battles event details

Based on the information available at hand, every participant is eligible to earn the Hookshot toy in-game as a reward.

A new NBA Community Battles will take place soon, and you will be able to earn the Hookshot toy as a reward.#Fortnite #FortnitePrimal #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/qJM2meYFGU — 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙃𝙀𝙍 (@BLACKSLASH3R) May 1, 2021

With sports collaboration ramping up and Space Jam 2 around the corner, it's left to be seen if the developers will next focus on Basketball in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Here are the official rules for the event.

Fortnite x NBA Team Battles participants can select one of the 30 NBA teams and complete different in-game Daily Tasks. Each completed task will help earn points for their team. The team that earn the most points by the end of the battle become winners. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 2, 2021

When the battle ends, the winners are the teams that have earned the most points. All members of the team that took 1st place will get 500 V-Bucks on their Fortnite account and the NBA Championship Back Bling. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 2, 2021

All Team Members and Fans will also get a Fortnite Spray if they complete at least 3 Daily Tasks. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 2, 2021

The member has to complete a certain number of actions to earn points (ex. Eliminate 5 enemies). Tasks are displayed in the member’s profile. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 2, 2021

"when does it start"



right here https://t.co/FSNZgLF12p — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 2, 2021

The excitement has even spread to the Fortnite Reddit community. Many members are psyched about the possibility of NBA Team Battles. However, there are a few concerns from members regarding the event. A Reddit user who goes by the name u/Alphasilverhawk says:

"I hope they learned from the last Team Battle. The main issue was the cosmetics being locked out. This time though, you get a free toy for just participating, there’s free V-Bucks for placing in the top 3, and placing first gets you a back bling, which I would assume would come to the shop, otherwise, it’ll end up the same way as last time, where the community becomes upset that they have to rely on luck to get it, which is a valid point."

Despite the concerns at hand, hopefully, the developers have learned from the previous Team Battle and have enabled cosmetics for all participants.

On a lighter note, fans are already rooting for basketball players such as Shaq and Lebron to get their very own skin in-game. Given how the season has been progressing, it may just end up becoming a possibility.

would be pretty scary seeing him run at me tbh — C0RRUPT3D_HUM4N (@byclicle) May 2, 2021

Nah I think they should a kobe skin but a LeBron skin would be cool — Sufyaansafi (@sufyaansafi) May 2, 2021

Hoping so hard rn — Raphael Rupani (@RaphaelRupani) May 2, 2021

I’ve wanted an NBA collab for soooooo long! FINALLY 😍 pic.twitter.com/rlNQZQQBcX — M (@WM2072) May 2, 2021

