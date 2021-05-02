Create
Fortnite leaks hint at a new NBA Team Battles event coming soon featuring the Hookshot Toy

Fortnite leaks hint at a new NBA Team Battles (Image via Epic Games, Fortnite)
Matthew Wilkins
ANALYST
Modified 25 min ago
Feature

Fortnite is no stranger when it comes to collaborations with pop culture and famous personalities. Last year, Fortnite had an in-game concert, and this year it welcomed Neymar Jr.

While some fans cried out about the unnecessary collaboration, it's no secret that the world of Fortnite will continue to have these crossovers despite backlash from a few fans.

Even though Neymar Jr doesn't really fit into the narratve of Season 6, the developers did base a lot of in-game content around him. From quests to extra unlockable skins, soccer fans can now enjoy the best of both worlds in Fortnite.

Fortnite could be gearing up for another sports-oriented event, this time with the NBA. Resident Fortnite leaker FNinformation, took to Twitter to share some information regarding the possibility of a new Team Battles with the NBA.

While it's not yet confirmed, the possibility of this happening isn't far-fetched given that sports-oriented challenges are in-game right now following the release of Neymar Jr cosmetics.

Fortnite NBA Team Battles event details

Based on the information available at hand, every participant is eligible to earn the Hookshot toy in-game as a reward.

With sports collaboration ramping up and Space Jam 2 around the corner, it's left to be seen if the developers will next focus on Basketball in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Here are the official rules for the event.

The excitement has even spread to the Fortnite Reddit community. Many members are psyched about the possibility of NBA Team Battles. However, there are a few concerns from members regarding the event. A Reddit user who goes by the name u/Alphasilverhawk says:

"I hope they learned from the last Team Battle. The main issue was the cosmetics being locked out. This time though, you get a free toy for just participating, there’s free V-Bucks for placing in the top 3, and placing first gets you a back bling, which I would assume would come to the shop, otherwise, it’ll end up the same way as last time, where the community becomes upset that they have to rely on luck to get it, which is a valid point."

Despite the concerns at hand, hopefully, the developers have learned from the previous Team Battle and have enabled cosmetics for all participants.

On a lighter note, fans are already rooting for basketball players such as Shaq and Lebron to get their very own skin in-game. Given how the season has been progressing, it may just end up becoming a possibility.

Published 02 May 2021, 20:39 IST
