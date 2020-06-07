Fortnite: Will Midas sacrifice 'The Agency' during the Doomsday event?

'The Agency' which currently shelters the doomsday device is on its way to being wrecked during the Fortnite live event.

Will Midas survive the Doomsday event in Fortnite?

Ghost Faction Logo in Fortnite (Image Credits: Kooooomar)

King Midas's story is one of the most famous tales from Greek mythology and part of popular culture for ages. His greed became the reason behind his downfall.

In one version of the tale, his desire to be the richest man in his kingdom and the entire world came crashing down when he accidentally turned his daughter into a gold statue. Now, the Midas character of legend has found a place in the battle royale game, Fortnite.

Midas in Fortnite: The Origin

Midas is among the most important characters in Fortnite's current storyline.

Fast-forward a few thousand years, Midas is back on this earth, reincarnated inside Fortnite.

And may I add, he looks cooler than ever.

However, this time around, King Midas chose to form a faction of spies and skilled soldiers with the solitary goal of keeping Fortnite's Battle Royale island under his control. They even have an office titled 'The Agency'.

As time went on, Midas' agents developed ambitions of their own and split with him. This is when the two factions we now know as Shadow and Ghost were born in Fortnite. Eventually Midas was stripped of almost all this agents and lost control of every boss POI in the Fortnite map with the exception of his Agency.

The rise and fall of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2's miscreant

The Doomsday event in Fortnite is scheduled on 15th of June, 2020 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET (Image Credits: Epic Games)

The Fortnite storyline takes a sharp turn when we discover that Midas has not given up hope.

The overlord has schemed to regain control over the Battle Royale island with what we know as 'the device'. In order to see the device in action however, players will have to wait in anticipation for another week, since the Fortnite Doomsday event goes live on 15th of June 2020.

Role of Doomsday device in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3

Boom goes the dynamite! Midas' doomsday event in Fortnite will be a sight to behold

The Doomsday device in Fortnite can be seen expanding its powerfield with each passing week, and one can only image what Midas is planning to use it for.

However, thanks to various Fortnite leaks, we know the Doomsday device in Fortnite will tamper with the weather in-game and alter it to possibly create rain and thunderstorms. Unfortunately for Midas, the Fortnite leaks also reveal that 'The Agency' turned to dust after the Doomsday event.

Speculations around what caused this range from Midas sacrificing the Agency to regain control, to blaming power leak during the Fortnite live event.

The leak I was going to post was this in game, for those wondering :) https://t.co/LHFbj54Fdv — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 26, 2020

Based on an educated guess, this could either be the result of a malfunction of sorts with the device responsible for messing up The Agency, or we could see members of the opposite faction (Shadow) 'Storming The Agency' and leaving a trail of destruction behind them.

Furthermore, the wrath of the Doomsday device does not end with Midas. The repercussions that arise from activation of the Device will allegedly be responsible for a flooded map in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 according to various Fortnite leaks.