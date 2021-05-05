How to get the Fortnite Comic book codes to redeem the Batman Zero Point cosmetics and more

The second issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics is finally live and it picks up from where the first issue left off. Every issue in this six issue series will have a specific code in it. These codes correspond to a particular cosmetic unlock in Fortnite.

The first issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics came with a code that allowed players to unlock the Harley Quinn DC Rebirth outfit in Fortnite. This is a standalone outfit altogether and isn't an edit style for the previously available Harley Quinn outfits in the game.

How to redeem the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics?

Today is the day,you can now get Batman x Fortnite zero point comic issue 2!!!alos get a bonus code for Batman Zero wing glider, as well as tomorow Batman zero bundle should be out so you can bye it in the store! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/CIJVfKRNms — Ficaniko ( Primal) (@ficaniko) May 4, 2021

To redeem the code that players receive from the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics, players need to head over to Fortnite.com/Redeem. Once on the site, players will need to log in to their Epic Games account and then enter the code in the designated area. Once they've entered the code, players will need to hit the redeem button and the associated cosmetic will be sent to them in the game.

Players can redeem their codes at this site by entering the codes in the designated box. Image via Fortnite.com/redeem

The second issue of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics contains the code for the Batman Zero Wing glider. Alternatively, the Zero Wing glider is also available in the Fortnite item shop.

If you already own the "Batman Zero Wing" glider through the comics, the Batman Zero Bundle will only cost you 900 V-Bucks!



Use SAC "Shiina" if you want to support me when buying Batman!! 💙 #EpicPartner pic.twitter.com/zV6ahBIqQc — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 5, 2021

Players can acquire this glider by purchasing the Batman Zero bundle which is available for 2100 V-Bucks in the Fortnite item shop. According to data miner ShiinaBR, if players already own the Zero Wing glider through the comics, then the bundle will cost them only 900 V-Bucks. The bundle not only contains the Zero Wing glider but also the Batman Zero Point skin, a pickaxe, a back bling and also a loading screen.

This gives us a look at what Weeping woods will look like in Season 7!



It looks like the primal areas will be fading away, leaving the bridge that used to be above that river. And I assume that the building in the background is his new upgraded ’Batshack.’ pic.twitter.com/OS2aTT9Kdk — Darkest EIement (@DarkestEIement) April 29, 2021

The loading screen shows Batman standing somewhere near Weeping Woods, looking at something, while a wooden structure can be seen in the background. Fans speculate that the wooden structure in the background is an upgraded bat shack. Given that the comics will continue into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 as well, there's a chance that the current storyline in the game will spill over in the upcoming season too.

Having said that, players can get their hands on these Fortnite Batman cosmetics by purchasing a hard copy of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comics or by getting a DC Universe Infinite subscription. The DC Universe Infinite subscription is limited to US residents only.