"Memories reset, but feelings hold:" Fortnite Batman Zero Point issue #2 reveals more about the loop

Issue #2 of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic series was released worldwide on May 4th, 2021. It arrived right before the Batman Zero Bundle was added in-game, and it reveals several details about the loop and the island.

Here is a little drawing I did of Batman!



Batman/Fortnite Zero Point issue 2 is out tomorrow... and it’s AWESOME! Batman is about to uncover some big secrets... pic.twitter.com/iDKE6PBLJE — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 4, 2021

Epic Games has crafted a brilliant narrative for Season 6 with the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series. Fans of the Caped Crusader are swarming to play the popular battle royale just to earn a victory with their favorite superhero skins.

The Bat Shack provides many resources to the dark knight. To commemorate issue 2 of the batman fortnite comic. #Fortnite #Fortography #FortniteSeason6 pic.twitter.com/fXcXKWhoVX — TheFurrieEliminator (@FurryEliminator) May 4, 2021

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point issue #2 also came with a tragic development. Catwoman dies while protecting Batman towards the beginning of the novel. However, she returns to the Island when the clock resets, as characters do not die inside Fortnite's loop.

With all this information at hand, this article will discuss Fortnite Batman Zero Point issue #2 in detail and highlight all the major narrative points revealed in the comic series so far.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point Issue #2: "Memories reset, but maybe feelings hold"

The Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series is turning out to be one of the best stories of all time. The recently-released issue number two is now available in both digital and hard copies.

Batman did you really think you needed to explain mathematics to the world's greatest thief? 😂#BatCat #Catwoman #Batman #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Bmgw4MhqCe — Masks and social distancing. Not that difficult. (@modisupporter25) May 4, 2021

Fans are still getting used to the amnesiac Caped Crusader, who recently arrived on the island. The novel starts with Batman revealing his new base, which is called the Batshack. He finds a stone that says, "The Cat is a friend," with a set of coordinates engraved next to it.

Fun fact:



In one of the pages for issue #2 of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, when Batman puts on his lenses, you can see a slight image of the mini map, player count, and coordinates in the top right corner.



Pretty nice attention to detail if you ask me pic.twitter.com/aFYWAIeWGQ — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) May 5, 2021

The storyline in these novels depicts the events of several matches in Fortnite. It follows the stream-of-consciousness narrative technique to incorporate ideas established before the loop resets.

This is indeed ingenious as it binds the tale and makes Batman and Catwoman fight as a team.

Fortnite Batman Zero Point - Issue #2 (Image via Epic Games)

Donald Mustard has created a Fortnite-themed Ulysses with Batman at the epicenter. The events of the comic books show how time works inside Fortnite's loop. Gotham's savior's dialogs reveal that every character loses their memory once they die, but emotions and feelings hold.

This bit of information in the novel will be instrumental in revealing the secrets of Fortnite's simulation. The plot is weaved together seamlessly as Batman returns to his Batshack after the loop resets every time.

He deduced that only one person could survive the storm at the end of each 21-minute cycle. He plans to understand and escape the Fortnite loop and realizes that the storm is the key. Batman and Catwoman then start working together to figure out a way.

Love that Batman/Fortnite is showing how strong Catwoman and Batman’s connection to each other is ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xeaOCMOAdw — 🐱 (@Catsnbatsncats) May 4, 2021

During the early half of the novel, Catwoman dies, and Batman goes on a frenzied rampage to eliminate everyone. While fighting, he enunciates a dialog that has significant implications in the Fortnite universe.

Catwoman dies in the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book (Image via Epic Games)

He says that memories reset after every match, but feelings hold; somehow, they are carried over. This little bit of information reveals the inner workings of Fortnite's storm. Batman is sure that Catwoman will return after the loop reset, proving that players do not die inside Fortnite's loop.

The story moves forward with Batman and Catwoman working on a way to escape the island. Readers can also find a small timer on the left corner of each image. This reflects the time left before the loop resets.

Harley Quinn doing the Floss in Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book (Image via Epic Games)

The two come across Harley Quinn, and Batman tries to reason with her. However, the storm comes in, and they all die. In the next scene, Batman and Catwoman return to the Batshack. They devise a plan that would take them straight to the center of the storm.

They realize that the storm's center relocates after each cycle. Batman and Catwoman decided to place a device at the epicenter of the storm so that they can find it in the next cycle. They eventually realize that only one can survive.

Even with broken memories these 2 still manage to find and aid each other in battle. If this ain’t true love then I don’t know what is.#Batman x #Fortnite #Zeropoint issue 1. pic.twitter.com/TQ5wMBT41u — C-Beats (@ChuckleBeats) April 27, 2021

Batman remarks that while he is an analytical tactician, Catwoman is impulsive. He mentions that Catwoman needs to be the one who survives each cycle.

The final pages of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book featured the two DC superheroes sharing a moment. Catwoman stabs Batman, and the story resets from his perspective.

Catwoman stabs Batman - Fortnite Batman Zero Point (Image via Epic Games)

All of this information revealed in issue #2 of the Fortnite Batman Zero Point comic book series will be related to the game. Fans will have to wait patiently till the 3rd issue of the comic series is available on May 18th, 2021.