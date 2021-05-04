Epic Games recently received a patch update for Season 6 that brought a new Fortnite Mayhem event. Top scorers of the Fortnite Mayhem event will be rewarded with Pirhana pickaxes and the Golden Flopper in-game spray.

It’s time to show your crazy skills in Creative Mayhem 💥



Participate to win awesome prizes and share your best performance to play with top Creators worldwide!



More info: https://t.co/jwcEvFa5iw pic.twitter.com/1GA2CwQAiF — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 4, 2021

Fortnite Season 6 is almost halfway through, and the publishers have introduced a new creative tournament. This was followed by a disappointing development where fans were deprived of the Fortnite Star Wars "May the 4th be with you" yearly event. However, Epic Games plans to make it up to its community with this new Fortnite Mayhem event.

The Fortnite Creative Mayhem Tournament requires you to submit your fastest map run for the opportunity to join top content creators and help lead your team to victory! May 4 through June 5.https://t.co/KgfRiydSBN pic.twitter.com/tL2mxdbOVH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 4, 2021

Popular data miner and content creator iFireMonkey uploaded a YouTube video and a bunch of Tweets revealing all the details of this upcoming event.

This article will discuss the Fortnite Mayhem event in detail.

Fortnite Mayhem: Map code, how to play, cash prize, free rewards, and other details

To Explain the Creative Mayhem event a bit more; you DON'T need to give them your email, submit times, or provide a YouTube URL. By logging into the website you get the spray, and by playing the Creative map I linked in my previous tweet for 30 minutes, you get the pickaxe. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 4, 2021

Epic Games recently introduced a new Fortnite Mayhem Creative tournament on May 4th, 2021. Participating in the Fortnite Mayhem event is relatively simple. Loopers will have to head over to creativemayhem.fortnite.com to sign up for the event.

Once they are done with the procedures, players will have to head over to the creative hub in Fortnite and enter the code: "1994-6642-9073." This is the new Fortnite Mayhem map where players will have to spend at least 30 minutes to earn rewards.

Loopers can win the Golden Flopper spray by completing the sign-up process for the Fortnite Mayhem tournament. After spending 30 minutes on the Creative map, they will be rewarded with the Pirhana pickaxe in the game.

Sign up & receive the “Golden Flopper” Fortnite Spray as your first reward! After you’ve successfully registered you can unlock your very own “Piranhas” Fortnite in-game cosmetic Pickaxe by playing 30 minutes or more on the featured Creative Mayhem Regional Qualifier Map. pic.twitter.com/vHGWntOhC7 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 4, 2021

There is also the added bonus of getting to play with some of the most popular creators. Players who are brilliant at Death Runs can compete for the title in the Fortnite Mayhem tournament.

Loopers will have to submit their best entries from May 4th at 9 am ET to May 11 at 9 am ET. After qualifying, loopers can show off their impeccable skills alongside their favorite content creators on June 5th, 2021.

The dates for the Fortnite Mayhem qualifiers are as follows:

May 21 - 22: France, Poland, Germany, Italy

May 26 - 27: Russia, Middle East, Spain, North America

May 31 - June 1: South America, Brazil, Australia, Korea

In the end, only one creator will emerge victorious in the Fortnite Mayhem Creative tournament.