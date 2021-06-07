Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: 'Superman' glasses, new shotgun, and more

Yet another sneak peek at Fortnite's Season 7 has hit the ground running with a set of new features for players to test out. Like the three items revealed earlier, the latest leak showcases objects that could play a big part in the game when the next season hits.

Epic Games hasn't released a ton of information surrounding these objects, leaving theory after theory leading to possible uses. The previous set of items contained a consumable (likely), a figurine/collectible, and a possible new weapon much like the next group uncovered today.

The weapon to the right is a STW weapon called "Pulsar 9000"!



What are your predictions on the other 2 items 👀 pic.twitter.com/cpbmhH2IgI — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 6, 2021

'Superman' glasses and unique shotgun coming to Fortnite

A pair of glasses rests at the center of the revealed image, leading many players to believe that Superman may be coming to Fortnite soon. One DC character has already made an appearance as well as characters from the Marvel universe, supporting additional superhero arrivals.

The Twitter post by Fortnite states that "when placed onto the face this strange plastic device seems to make us appear as unrecognizable." This is a big hint towards Superman's arrival, since Clark Kent's only disguise was essentially a pair of glasses that covered his entire identity.

Additionally, Superman is as alien as they come besides his looks, playing into the alien theme Fortnite is shifting into. Whether these glasses could be consumable like the milk carton released earlier and could make players disappear is unclear.

Catalog Entry #407-740



When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable.



More testing required.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

A new shotgun also appears to be making its way to Fortnite with Season 7's release. It's obviously a weapon players can pick up and blast and it's in the same slot as the alien weapon from the earlier leak.

From the looks of it, the Pulsar 9000 packs a major punch and could take the spot of best shotgun. Regardless, it brings a high amount of excitement with it and will give players something new to blast enemies with.

The third item resembles a guitar that the aliens called a "device with a hole in center" which they tested in a variety of experiments. The Instagram post shows them stating that the guitar's weapon usage is subpar and the noise it creates is pleasant.

Since it's in the same slot as the Fishstick toy from the earlier item leak, it's believed that it will enter as a Backbling or collectible item. The aliens clearly don't understand what it's used for, adding more fuel to the concept of otherworldly beings.

The items that the aliens have beamed up to their ship to learn about are giving the players more content to look out for in Season 7. Fortnite may release even more features before the big launch to pack as much excitement into it as they can.

