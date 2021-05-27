How to get the Fortnite Deathstroke skin by playing the Deathstroke Cup

Today, May 27th, 2021, is the day when Fortnite players will get the chance to compete in the Deathstroke Zero Cup and obtain the new Fortnite Deathstroke skin.

The battle royale has been involved in a crossover with DC Comics and Batman as part of the Zero Point saga. It only makes sense that a Fortnite Deathstroke skin is released to give players the ability to play as one of the original Batman villains.

The Fortnite Deathstroke skin is incredibly cool, portraying the iconic character perfectly. Players will be able to get their hands on one, but only by competing in the Deathstroke Cup.

Unlocking the Fortnite Deathstroke skin by competing

The Fortnite Deathstroke skin will hit the item shop eventually like many Cup skins. It is arriving on June 1, 2021. Those who perform well in the Deathstroke Zero Cup will get a chance to show it off a bit early though.

To unlock the Fortnite Deathstroke skin early, players need to be one of the top performers in the Cup. Eight points are needed to obtaint the Slade's Watching Spray, but only the best will receive the actual skin.

The Fortnite Deathstroke skin, known as Deathstroke Zero, along with a back bling and pickaxe, will be available in a variety of regions. Here is the placement threshold as per Epic Games for players looking to obtain the Fortnite Deathstroke skin for free:

Europe : 1st – 4,500th

: 1st – 4,500th North America East : 1st – 2,000th

: 1st – 2,000th North America West : 1st – 1,000th

: 1st – 1,000th Brazil : 1st – 1,000th

: 1st – 1,000th Asia : 1st – 500th

: 1st – 500th Oceanic : 1st – 500th

: 1st – 500th Middle East: 1st – 500th

Deathstroke Zero Cup

The Deathstroke Zero Cup begins on May 27, 2021 at 3 PM PDT. That translates to 6 PM EDT and 11 PM BST. For those in Australia, it is May 28, 2021 at 8 AM AEST.

Fortnite players are allowed to participate in 10 battle royale matches during the three-hour time frame the Cup runs. Those looking to compete must have an account level of 30 and two-factor authentication enabled.

The scoring system is as follows:

Victory Royale : 30 points

: 30 points 2nd : 25 points

: 25 points 3rd : 22 points

: 22 points 4th : 20 points

: 20 points 5th : 19 points

: 19 points 6th : 17 points

: 17 points 7th : 16 points

: 16 points 8th : 15 points

: 15 points 9th : 14 points

: 14 points 10th : 13 points

: 13 points 11th - 15th: 11 points

- 15th: 11 points 16th - 20th: 9 points

- 20th: 9 points 21st - 25th: 7 points

- 25th: 7 points 26th - 30th: 5 points

- 30th: 5 points 31st - 35th: 4 points

- 35th: 4 points 36th - 40th: 3 points

- 40th: 3 points 41st - 50th: 2 points

- 50th: 2 points 51st - 75th: 1 point

It is a solo battle royale-only Cup and points are also awarded for eliminations. Drop into the island, place in the thresholds listed above, and rock the Fortnite Deathstroke skin before the rest of the world can on June 1.