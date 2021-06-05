Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Alien catalog entries

As Fortnite releases new teasers for the upcoming season, the hype surrounding the alien meta to come reaches new heights. A new teaser dropped recently that inches closer to the invasion that Season 7 of Fortnite's Chapter will bring.

Though Epic Games' teaser is only a short clip of a few items, their significance remains as solid as any of the other signs. These items can be seen hovering in some sort of ray or beam, likely stemming from a UFO.

What do these Fortnite alien catalogs mean?

This teaser could lead to many concepts that may come with Fortnite's new season. The catalog entries might shed light on new items that players could wear or use in-game to play along with the alien theme.

The first item most draw their eyes to in the center appears to resemble an ordinary carton of milk lacking any alien-like features. As with most food and drink items in Fortnite, this could be a new consumable for players to find and use in fights.

To the left is a Fishstick toy/figurine, which could eventually become a toy players can unlock, or some sort of accessory. It could also lead to a modified version of the Fishstick skin or relate to it on a larger scale.

Lastly, on the right, the weird looking alien gun/weapon item could be the first sign of a new weapon to complement the alien theme. From its appearance, this gun might act like a grappling hook type tool that could manipulate gravity in some sense.

Only 1 more week till Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7!



The theme of aliens in Fortnite's upcoming season could easily support a new arsenal of gear and weapons. A handful of quests, similar to those that are out, may unlock these interesting features or might be needed for specific challenges.

Only three days stand between Fortnite's hyped Season 7 and the players eagerly awaiting its release. The alien invasion is almost here. Be sure to stay updated on last-minute leaks before Fortnite drops the new meta.

