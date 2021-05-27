Fortnite Foreshadowing challenges: Full list of quests and how to complete them

Fortnite's Foreshadowing quests have landed in the game to provide direction for the upcoming alien invasion. Even though these quests have been leaked all over social media, they don't paint a clear picture of future events.

With Season 7 starting soon, players are eager to discover what's in store and what will change in the future. The Foreshadowing quests give slight hints at those changes to come. This article dives into the quests and how to complete them.

Image via Epic Games

Running through the Fortnite Foreshadowing quests

Repair damaged telescopes and investigate downed black helicopter

Image via Epic Games

To complete the first Foreshadowing quest for Fortnite's unveiling secrets, travel to the marked spots above to repair the damaged telescopes. Players need 20 metals to interact with and repair each telescope.

Next on the list of live quests, players need to investigate the black helicopter wreck marked on the map. After arriving at the crash site above the Large Lake, tune in to the secret broadcast to complete the quest.

Upcoming Foreshadowing quests

Fornite has three additional Foreshadowing quests that will be released before starting Season 7 around the first week of June. They play into the same theme of extraterrestrial paranoia and hint further at the inevitable alien invasion.

The next quest is to use CB Radios scattered across the map. Like the damaged telescopes, minus the materials needed, walk up to the CB Radios to interact and use them.

Image via Epic Games

Perhaps one of the most glaring clues pointing to an alien invasion is the quest to place warning signs in crop circles. Crop circles are a classic sci-fi trope that hints at alien spacecraft.

Travel to the five crop circle locations on the Fortnite map and interact with them to place warnings. Keep an eye on these crop circles. More details may follow as Season 7 approaches.

The final Foreshadowing quest is to destroy a spooky TV set. There are several TV set locations across the map. Players must whack the TV until they break.

Image via Epic Games

It's relatively straightforward to deduct the aliens that are invading Fortnite. All the clues in these quests point to the same thing. Players should stay tuned for more updates in Fortnite.