When is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event: Event Time, Countdown, Secret Messages and more

The official countdown for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event has begun. This is the final lap for loopers before the new season begins and the supposed Mothership arrives.

On spooky TV sets, located throughout the island, weird UFO signals have begun appearing. Their origins are unknown, but the symbols signify the beginning of the official countdown to the next season, and quite possibly the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event.

Watch the UFO TV signals here:

While still not much is known about the events that are yet to unfold, few details have been confirmed. Here's everything known so far about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event: Everything known so far

Event Time

Given that Fortnite Season 6 ends on June 8th, the live event may take place either before downtime or after. Despite having a timeline, the exact time is still unknown.

Season 6 is 95% complete. [4 days remaining] pic.twitter.com/x63d5egM8t — Fortnite Season 6 Progress (@FNProgress) June 3, 2021

However, going by the timing of the last season, the tentative start time for Fortnite Season 7 could be sometime around 4:00 AM ET. Hopefully, by this weekend, Epic Games will reveal official information about the same.

Countdown

As seen from the numerous leaks, and now on the spooky TVs in-game, the countdown for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event has officially begun. There are now only four days left till the new season begins.

~one hour ago this texture got decrypted.



it has the name T_Quest_Countdown_02, so we can probably see this texture on the TV's sometimes when the last Foreshadowing Quests will go live in 2 hours! pic.twitter.com/maFJvu25jS — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 4, 2021

Given that Fortnite 17.00 and 17.10 are already on staging servers, the transition to the next season should be smooth and free of technical issues.

Also Read: Fortnite TV Set Locations - How to find and destroy all the Spooky TV sets in Season 6

Coordinates

Lachlan Ross Power, better known as PWR Lachlan, began encountering coordinates during his recent live stream. It turns out that those coordinates are where the DVDs were filmed.

51.494222, -1.834500 = Swindon, England

34.259389, -116.350083 = California, USA

-27.105833, 152.800583 = Brisbane, Australia — MrBrownFox (@MrBrownFox_) June 4, 2021

Apart from their geo-locations, not much is known about what these coordinates relate to. Nonetheless, given how Epic Games has been hyping up this season, there could be a possibility that these locations hold some significance to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event.

Secret Messages

During the same live stream, the word "they're coming" can be seen numerous times alongside the symbols. It would seem that the symbols, earlier discovered, have been created at the corresponding coordinates.

here’s the clip if anyone is wondering pic.twitter.com/h98qhz0QhI — P0rt4L (@TheP0rt4L) June 4, 2021

Sadly, at the moment none of it makes much sense. Hopefully, by the end of this weekend, more leaks will help provide a clearer picture of what's going to happen during the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Live event.

Also Read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 - Changes the community desperately wants in the new season

Edited by Gautham Balaji