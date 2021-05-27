Fortnite star SypherPK receives a 'DVD Player' with hints for Chapter 2 Season 7; strange secrets unravel

The aliens are coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Popular Fortnite content creator Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has received a strange DVD that may point towards the arrival of these extraterrestrial beings in Fortnite.

Given the recent developments in the game, it's quite evident that the next season will be seeing a futuristic theme. Not only that, there are various posters placed around the map that indicate the arrival of aliens in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

What Fortnite secrets did the DVD player reveal to SypherPK?

In the video, SypherPK holds a DVD player that he claims Epic Games has sent him. However, Epic Games has said that they did not send out any DVD players at all. It wasn't just him. Other Fortnite content creators have received these items as well. These DVDs have "They are coming" written on them.

The symbol from the footage that SypherPK received (Image via YouTube/SypherPK)

The best part about these players is that everyone who received these DVD players received unique footage. The one that SypherPK received contained the video of a desert biome along with a strange symbol laid out on the ground. That symbol on the ground can be seen on the Spire in Fortnite.

The symbol on the side of the Spire in Fortnite (Image via YouTube/SypherPK)

This could probably point to the fact that the aliens coming to Fortnite are somehow related to the Spire. Several posters on the island show seven aliens and seven humans standing in a circle. This may indicate the relationship that the humans and aliens share in Fortnite. The aliens in the picture may also be the Seven.

Here are all of the #Fortnite DVD Video teaser locations so far - each filmed in the region of the Content Creator!



Perhaps the content creators are intended to find these locations nearby to them and there will be more to find out there? Like the Durr Burger ARG.#theyrecoming pic.twitter.com/qakqwPexMH — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 26, 2021

The Seven is the most mysterious group in Fortnite to date. Not much is known about their origins or what their goal is. To top it off, players have been introduced to only four members of the group. It is assumed that the remaining three members may come to the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Whatever it may be, the upcoming season does look very interesting for now and may not be as bland as the current one.