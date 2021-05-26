Fortnite Season 7 may finally reveal the origin of 'The Seven'

Fortnite Season 6 is finally in its home stretch. Although there hasn't been much development in this season, there's a chance that Fortnite Season 7 may talk about the origin story of the Seven.

The Seven have been prominent figures throughout Fortnite. However, not all members of the Seven have been introduced yet, but there's a chance that Fortnite may unveil them soon.

Who are the Seven in Fortnite, and where do they come from?

Reality Zero — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 25, 2021

To date, the origin of the Seven has probably been one of the biggest mysteries in Fortnite. Based on previous interactions that the Seven have had with certain characters on the island, players can assume that they work as a resistance against the Imagined Order. They want the characters on Fortnite island to be free from the loop.

In a recent post on Twitter, Donald Mustard just said, "Reality Zero." Players can assume that Reality Zero is the original reality outside the loop. He explained that the fourth issue of the Fortnite x Batman comics would explain what is happening in Reality Zero. It may also provide answers to a few other questions and resolve some mysteries.

Hey everyone Ako (Your story wannabe expertise here) Let's assume every Origin Point is a reality and the Zero Point connects them all, Reality Zero would be the original reality! Possibly where Aliens and the Seven come from? Possibly the Spire Assasin's world? We'll see ⏳ — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) May 25, 2021

Fans also believe the aliens and UFOs that data miners stumbled across in the files after the Fortnite 16.50 update come from a world within Reality Zero. However, it's common knowledge that the Seven are from a different world. There's always the possibility that this world is from Reality Zero.

We are just one week away from issue 4 of Batman / Fortnite!



This is the part of the ongoing Fortnite story where you get to learn a LOT about what is actually going on in Reality Zero. About how some of it works. And some of the ‘why’. 👀



Been planning this one for YEARS... pic.twitter.com/GqT2RuJD2q — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) May 26, 2021

As Mustard explained, the next Fortnite x Batman issue will talk about Reality Zero, and the following issues will explore the idea even further. Since the final issues of the comic series go live during Fortnite Season 7, they're probably going to explore the storyline of the Seven in detail in the upcoming season.

Given that the game has explored a bit of these mighty entities already, it would only make sense to examine the background of these characters in a season that is synonymous with the name of their group itself. Although for a silly reason, it does make some sense.

By the end of Fortnite Season 7, players will probably have more clarity on the Seven and what the I.O. truly wants. There's also a lingering question about the identity and location of Geno and the sisters. Players may receive answers to this question as well.