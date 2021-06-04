Fortnite: How to find and destroy all the Spooky TV sets in Season 6

Fortnite's Foreshadow quests have gone live and it remains unclear what they are pointing to. With Chapter 2 Season 7 coming in just four days, it is likely these quests will lead to something in the new season.

Currently, players face the challenge of repairing damaged telescopes, investigating a downed helicopter and using CB radios. Those are the challenges that are live right now.

The 5th Foreshadow Quest (left one) goes live in 2 hours!



They didn't schedule the 4th one (right one) for some reason but it might appear too! pic.twitter.com/urgdpVT311 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 4, 2021

Foreshadowing quest #5 will go live in a bit and since the pak1011 texture got decrypted, the 'Spooky TV Sets' might use these textures. pic.twitter.com/UspmBkWvlj — Neon - Fortnite Dataminer (@NE0NBR) June 4, 2021

A new set of Foreshadow challenges will be going live shortly. Some sets have already been added to the game. The 5th Foreshadow quest, to destroy spooky TV sets, will be the first to go live, according to HYPEX. For whatever reason, Fortnite is seemingly skipping the 4th quest, but players will eventually find out what is going on.

Guide to finding and destroying all TV sets in Fortnite

The first TV set is located off the coast of Craggly Cliffs. Players can land on the island that is to the almost true north of the map. Simply break the TV set in the middle and head southwest for the next location.

The first TV in Fortnite. Image via YouTube

Some Fortnite TV set locations are close enough that a player can conceivably travel to them in one match. For the second TV set, head Southwest from Craggly Cliffs until you arrive at Fort Crumpet. This TV set is found on the western most shore past Fort Crumpet. Head Southeast for the third TV set.

The second TV set. Image via YouTube

The third TV set is located just to the northeast of Holly Hedges. It can be found in a small woods nearby. Break it and head towards Slurpy Swamp for the fourth TV set.

The third TV set. Image via YouTube

Assuming the Storm Circle is kind, players can potentially destroy four TV sets that are all close enough. The fourth set is located south of Slurpy Swamp in front of a large tree. The last few TV sets are relatively difficult to get to in the same match, so players may need to play multiple Fortnite matches to complete this quest.

The fourth TV set. Image via YouTube

The fifth TV set is located in Dirty Docks. Located to the far east of the island, this one is relatively far away from most other TV sets. Players will find it easier to just land there. This one can be found in between the phone towers.

The fifth TV set. Image via YouTube

The sixth set is located just to the West of Lazy Lake. This one is also a good place to just target landing at.

The sixth TV set. Image via YouTube

The final TV set is located at the bottom of the map, below Catty Corner. Again, it is probably best to just plan on landing here as traveling to these last few TV sets becomes relatively difficult in the same match. It can be found at a campsite on the side of the mountain.

Final TV set. Image via YouTube

