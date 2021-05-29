Fortnite CB Radio Locations: Where to find and Use CB Radios in Season 6

Fortnite Season 6 Foreshadow Quest has recently gone live. These quests give significant insight into the arrival of aliens in the next season of the game.

One of the Foreshadow Quest requires players to use CB Radios in the game. Ever since this challenge was leaked by popular Fortnite data miners, players have wondered where to look for these radios and how to use them.

The foreshadow quest #3 goes live in 2 hours! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/meom7UMH0l — Fortnite (@FortnLeaks) May 28, 2021

YouTuber and Fortnite streamer Tabor Hill recently revealed the locations in his video. This article will discuss the locations of CB Radios and help players complete the Foreshadow Quest.

Fortnite CB Radio locations in Season 6

CB Radios are evenly distributed in the game. Finding radios in the game can be quite tricky unless players have clues as to where to find them.

Tabor Hill instructs players to get off at Steamy Stacks to encounter the first of the radios. Heading out to the north-east corner of the location will expose a raised platform with a radio.

Interacting with CB Radio will reveal significant details regarding aliens and ask players to cease all communications with the aliens.

CB Radio location in Fortnite (Image via YouTube, Tabor Hill)

The second location of the CB Radio is between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. Players will need to go to the Radio Tower and search for CB Radio nearby.

Interacting with this CB Radio opens up a discussion between Mari and Turk regarding animals that have alien-like abilities.

CB Radio location in Fortnite (Image via YouTube, Tabor Hill)

Players can find the next CB Radio near the Lighthouse, north of Stealthy Stronghold. Interacting with this specific radio will reveal that an alien has been residing on the island for years.

CB Radio location in Fortnite (Image via YouTube, Tabor Hill)

These three CB Radio locations are located in the top half of the island. In order to get the remaining two, players will have to visit the bottom half of the island.

The fourth CB Radio can be found just north of Catty Corner. There is a little shack in the lap of the hills that has a table right next to it.

Players can see the radio once they drop by at this location. Interacting with this CB Radio will repeat the details of the animals that closely resemble aliens.

CB Radio location in Fortnite (Image via YouTube, Tabor Hill)

For the final CB Radio location, players need to head to Shanty Town located left to the Slurpy Swamps.

There is a small island just off the coast where TNTina used to spawn. Reaching out to the island will reveal the fifth and final CB Radio. Interacting with the last CB Radio will ask gamers to reveal the location of Mari who hosts the alien show.

CB Radio location in Fortnite (Image via YouTube, Tabor Hill)

Completing the quest is easy once players know the location of the CB Radios. However, since CB Radios are spread across the island, players will most probably have to drop more than once to complete the quest.

Players must also take note that other players will also drop into these Fortnite locations to complete the quest. Therefore, it is advisable to carry adequate weapons and ammunition.