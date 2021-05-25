Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Aliens to Loki, everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be here any day, and fans are eager to hear about the various leaks before they arrive.

There have been talks about a medieval theme, different skins coming to the game, and changes to the island. As always, this is simply speculation until it is officially announced or added to Fortnite.

This time around, the leaks are tackling Aliens, certain Norse gods from Marvel Comics, new starter packs, and more. These new rumors could greatly shake up Fortnite and the Battle Royale island.

New Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks and Info

Notable Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, has taken to Twitter to showcase some of the potential details as players await Chapter 2 Season 7. Starting with Aliens, it appears they could be a focal point of the upcoming season.

Turk radio voice lines related to the Foreshadow (Aliens/UFOs) "Use CB Radio" Quest: pic.twitter.com/lWCC34CAXJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Voicelines, prop sounds, and more have been revealed to discuss aliens in one form or another. Save the World characters have had their voicelines leaked, such as Dennis.

Dennis from STW is involved in the Foreshadow (Aliens/UFOs) Storyline, here's his voice lines: pic.twitter.com/Ozu4GVnyim — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

There are also leaks of UFO and Alien Teleporter prop noises within Fortnite. HYPEX tweeted a video with all of those sounds found within. This lends some legitimacy to Aliens coming to Fortnite.

Here are all the UFO & Alien Teleport Props sounds ! pic.twitter.com/bzwen0HCF5 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Moving on from Aliens, there are hints of Loki and Thor coming to Fortnite. The game has had many crossovers with Marvel and is currently wrapped in a story with Batman of DC Comics.

Any predictions for when/how Thor & Loki will be introduced in Season 7? 😳 pic.twitter.com/UHY2Hfpcf3 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

A recent loading screen image, however, showcased the silhouettes of the two Norse brothers. It is quite apparent that one is Loki, while the other is not as obvious when it comes to being Thor.

This could all lead to the finale of Season 6. A live event is almost inevitable. Many heroes, villains, and others could arrive on the Fortnite island. Aliens could invade. The possibilities are endless.

ICYMI:



Top Row: Season 7 Starter Pack

Middle Row: STW Pack

Bottom Row: PS Plus Pack pic.twitter.com/wwr3hE7AcC — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Lastly, a look at some new Fortnite cosmetics have been revealed. This includes the new starter pack that players can buy once Season 7 of the game has been released.