Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Sci-fi weapons, new biome, and more

Aliens, abductions, and a mothership are the perfect reasons why loopers need sci-fi weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. With primal weapons going away, it's safe to assume that Epic Games will probably unvault and add a few sci-fi weapons to the loot pool.

In addition to such firearms, there is also the possibility of a new biome being added to the map. Given that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks showcased kangaroos, the chances of a desert biome appearing in-game would make sense.

Kangaroos are coming to Season 7! The phone numbers for the Teasers were updated, the spectrograph shows this now! #Fortnite



via: @VenomLeaks pic.twitter.com/utGYjrKupP — MSF Happy Power (@HappyPower) May 29, 2021

However, it's doubtful Kangaroos would be as friendly as Skippy and would probably try to punch players as they pass by. It's a big wonder who would win the fistfight, though.

While this is all speculation at best, that's all the information that's available at the moment.

The sci-fi dream of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

While Epic hasn't yet disclosed the new loot pool, and leaks about the same won't appear until downtime happens on June 8th, there is reliable information about all primal weapons being vaulted.

Not too long ago, resident Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted a tweet, claiming that an insider had tipped him off about all primal weapons being vaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Without a doubt, this means that the publisher will add new weapons to the pool.

With the Primal Weapons being removed next Season (as implied by @HYPEX's trusted source) here's what I'd like to see coming in game!



Crafting could be reworked to Weapon Attachments and well, you get the idea! #FortniteSeason7



[Idea also inspired by @SypherPK] pic.twitter.com/AsMnHkPMdp — Ako | Alien News 👽🛸 (@FNChiefAko) June 2, 2021

However, the only worry here is that the bulk of the sci-fi weapons in Fortnite come from the "Save the World" mode. So unless the developers decide to introduce weapons like the Gammatron 9000 and Powered Laser Rifles, loopers may just receive another run-of-the-mill loot pool for next season.

Despite these facts, it's always good to daydream and hope for this as a possible outcome. A new season, with sci-fi guns, new ammo types, and more craftable items, would not only bring a lot of "OG" players back but also stop toxic players from constantly asking, Is Fortnite dead?

The Australian adventure

If kangaroos are indeed coming to the game, they aren't going to be hopping around on the grass. This leads to the possibility of a brand new biome being added to the map, known as Australia.

While this has become a running joke at the moment, with several Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 map concepts referring to the new biome as Australia, there is indeed a possibility of a desert biome accommodating the new wildlife.

Season 7 Map concept: Australian Outback biome with an Area 51 location and Kangaroos. Then, the Seven crash into the mountains in a comet and come to save The Foundation #Fortnite #Season7 #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/sowlDA8KMX — duskyxlops (@mysterytriogf) May 29, 2021

In fact, a while ago, players began to notice the greenery from some regions of the map disappear. Perhaps this could have been done to accommodate a new biome or simply because Epic just wanted to add some color variation to the map.

Nonetheless, it's too soon to jump to a conclusion. Hopefully, by the end of this week, more detailed Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks will give the community a better picture of things to come.

