Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: New Map, Kangaroo & Octopuses, Phone call teasers and more

One thing Fortnite is known for are the various leaks and rumors that get pulled from data.

Every new season sees dump after dump of datamining leaks or rumors that begin to whirl. This gets Fortnite fans juiced up for whatever is to come. It really has become part of the Fortnite experience.

As Chapter 2 Season 7 approaches, the leaks are appearing in droves. There is so much to unpack, but always remember, these are just speculation and are not official until, well, they are official.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks

New Fortnite Map

There is a High Chance that This Will Be the Map for Season 7..

..Because Area 51 = Desert = Kangaroos 🦘 pic.twitter.com/lp9SzJM9iJ — Informer - Fortnite Leaks & News (@InformerLeaks) May 29, 2021

One of the biggest changes with each new season is the map. Fans want to know which POIs will be destroyed or replaced, what new structures will pop up and the overall differences and secrets in the map.

The talk of aliens coming to Fortnite Island certainly lends some credibility to this, and so does the discussion of kangaroos appearing. If this leak is true, the island looks to be heading for a bit of a dry spell with deserts galore.

Kangaroo, Octopuses, and more

Upcoming Season 7 Aliens - Animals | #Fortnite



- Kangaroo



- Octopuses



- Platypus — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) May 29, 2021

LunakisLeaks, another Fortnite dataminer, has dug into some wildlife that may appear in Chapter 2 Season 7. Some previous information came out regarding kangaroos, but this leak shows more animals from Australia.

Octopuses and the always strange platypus look like they may be coming to the battle royale island as a form of wildlife. No one knows how this ties in with aliens, however.

It also has a new spectogram, kangaroo's coming to Fortnite? 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Hmhd28DdM — FortTory (@FortTory) May 29, 2021

FortTory on Twitter shared a new spectogram that came out with some messages regarding the alien phenomena. The spectogram clearly shows the shapes of kangaroos bouncing within.

Phone call teaser

New message when you call the Phone Number teasing stuff for Fortnite Season 7.



"We got movement on that signal. This thing is bigger and weirder then any of us thought." pic.twitter.com/HNgfIov7Ww — FortTory (@FortTory) May 29, 2021

Several posters, banners, and postcards have popped up in relation to aliens. Many believe it is a viral marketing scheme by Epic Games for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

These teases have come with a phone number. When called, the number links back to Roswell, New Mexico. It is very cryptic, but one could definitely link it to some sort of alien or UFO sighting.

Aliens within Fortnite

Here are some details on the UFOs:



Upon being detected, your body will glow to warn you and nearby players.



While being abducted you won't be able to use anything.



3 audio cues will play throughout being abducted, once before, one during and one after. #Fortnite



Via @TweaBR — RealSteel | FN Leaks and News (@RealSteelLeaks) May 29, 2021

Aliens aren't just coming to the island to play a part in the storyline. If leaks are to be believed, like one from RealSteel, aliens will be found within the game and a nuisance in the battle royale.

Aliens and their UFOs may abduct players, forcing them up into their spacecraft. This could see Fortnite players moved to another location on the island as teleporters would, or be environmental hazards that eliminate them.