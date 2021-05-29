Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: New Map, Kangaroo & Octopuses, Phone call teasers and more

One thing Fortnite is known for are the various leaks and rumors that get pulled from data.
Every new season sees dump after dump of datamining leaks or rumors that begin to whirl. This gets Fortnite fans juiced up for whatever is to come. It really has become part of the Fortnite experience.
As Chapter 2 Season 7 approaches, the leaks are appearing in droves. There is so much to unpack, but always remember, these are just speculation and are not official until, well, they are official.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks
New Fortnite Map
One of the biggest changes with each new season is the map. Fans want to know which POIs will be destroyed or replaced, what new structures will pop up and the overall differences and secrets in the map.
The talk of aliens coming to Fortnite Island certainly lends some credibility to this, and so does the discussion of kangaroos appearing. If this leak is true, the island looks to be heading for a bit of a dry spell with deserts galore.
Kangaroo, Octopuses, and more
LunakisLeaks, another Fortnite dataminer, has dug into some wildlife that may appear in Chapter 2 Season 7. Some previous information came out regarding kangaroos, but this leak shows more animals from Australia.
Octopuses and the always strange platypus look like they may be coming to the battle royale island as a form of wildlife. No one knows how this ties in with aliens, however.
FortTory on Twitter shared a new spectogram that came out with some messages regarding the alien phenomena. The spectogram clearly shows the shapes of kangaroos bouncing within.
Phone call teaser
Several posters, banners, and postcards have popped up in relation to aliens. Many believe it is a viral marketing scheme by Epic Games for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.
These teases have come with a phone number. When called, the number links back to Roswell, New Mexico. It is very cryptic, but one could definitely link it to some sort of alien or UFO sighting.
Aliens within Fortnite
Aliens aren't just coming to the island to play a part in the storyline. If leaks are to be believed, like one from RealSteel, aliens will be found within the game and a nuisance in the battle royale.
Aliens and their UFOs may abduct players, forcing them up into their spacecraft. This could see Fortnite players moved to another location on the island as teleporters would, or be environmental hazards that eliminate them.