"Fortnite is a dead game": Why a group of people on the internet are trying to 'cancel' Fortnite

Fortnite has been called a dead game repeatedly throughout the years for a multitude of reasons. Some of the issues stemmed from sheer hatred for the game. But others came from concerned fans who felt the game was selling out given the lack of original content and an excessive focus on collaborations.
Despite speculation, the recent stream of leaks uncovered during the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit proved that developers had many ideas in mind. However, many didn't pan out according to plan because of the circumstances. However, it can be assumed that Fortnite will continue to grow in the future.
This year, gamers began trending #ripfortnite on Twitter after Epic Games cracked down on wager matches. People kept wondering whether Fortnite is a dead game. Based on the latest data available, Fortnite has well over 80 million monthly users. From an objective viewpoint, it looks like a thriving ecosystem.
Apart from its massive player base, Fortnite has managed to incorporate pop culture from around the world, catering to numerous sub-genres and fantasy crossovers for players. Nonetheless, there are people online trying to 'cancel' Fortnite for various reasons. However, that's not going to happen anything soon, by the looks of it.
It would seem that fans jump on the hate bandwagon and follow a trend. However, the bulk of active players don't feel that Fortnite is a dead game.
According to a community consensus, most players who say "Fortnite is a dead game" are bad sports or simply bad at the game. Below every official Fortnite tweet, there are always those calling it a "dead game." It's almost become routine.
Is Fortnite really a dead game?
The answer depends on who is being asked. Given the game's progression over the years, many 'OG players' may feel that the game has moved far from its original theme. According to Donald Mustard, the island of Fortnite is ever-changing.
With zero points and reality waves, the island is always morphing into something new. Not all players seem to like it. Familiarity is preferable to some. Season 6 was met with fierce backlash from players after the community realized that snipers were banned. However, the game didn't die because of it. The new meta evolved with players adapting to bows.
The game is constantly adding new elements. Crafting weapons and taming animals was recently introduced in the new season of Fortnite. More Fortnite lore has been added. Players got their first glimpse of The Foundation, and leaks revealed a brand new Sandbox mode.
Players claiming that "Fortnite is a dead game" seem to be voicing an opinion based on preferences rather than stating objective facts. As with everything on the internet, excessive hatred overshadows constructive criticism. What is left is drivel.
As long as an active community exists and the IP makes money for the developers, Fortnite will continue thriving. Calling it a dead game will be as effective as targeting an opponent with a shotgun from long range.
