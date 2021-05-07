"Fortnite is a dead game": Why a group of people on the internet are trying to 'cancel' Fortnite

Fortnite has been called a dead game repeatedly throughout the years for a multitude of reasons. Some of the issues stemmed from sheer hatred for the game. But others came from concerned fans who felt the game was selling out given the lack of original content and an excessive focus on collaborations.

Despite speculation, the recent stream of leaks uncovered during the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit proved that developers had many ideas in mind. However, many didn't pan out according to plan because of the circumstances. However, it can be assumed that Fortnite will continue to grow in the future.

Also Read: Fortnite Season 6 "Neymar" collab leaves players angry and confused

ICYMI: The upcoming Armored "Batman Looper" Skin & some other scrapped/upcoming collabs! pic.twitter.com/htgHqhGkam — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

ICYMI: Epic Games were planning to collab with Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande for a Party Royale event last year but it didn't happen yet! pic.twitter.com/7kpRfF01f0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

This year, gamers began trending #ripfortnite on Twitter after Epic Games cracked down on wager matches. People kept wondering whether Fortnite is a dead game. Based on the latest data available, Fortnite has well over 80 million monthly users. From an objective viewpoint, it looks like a thriving ecosystem.

Epic confirmed some details in court about their business and Fortnite pulls 80.4 MILLION MONTHLY USERS



"Dead game" btw pic.twitter.com/QQ4SDv6Psu — Justin (@ImTheRedMenace) May 3, 2021

Apart from its massive player base, Fortnite has managed to incorporate pop culture from around the world, catering to numerous sub-genres and fantasy crossovers for players. Nonetheless, there are people online trying to 'cancel' Fortnite for various reasons. However, that's not going to happen anything soon, by the looks of it.

It would seem that fans jump on the hate bandwagon and follow a trend. However, the bulk of active players don't feel that Fortnite is a dead game.

I mean I completely understand that people fall out of love for a game but that doesn’t give you the right to hate on the game or people that play it, it just makes no sense in my mind. — ☁️cloudy☁️ (@cloudyfromSRG) May 3, 2021

Yep that’s exactly what I do. — ☁️cloudy☁️ (@cloudyfromSRG) May 4, 2021

-their asses off in a public match with their shit combos that include a skin with black clothing and the star wand pickaxe. I remember back when everyone was actually pretty decent and enjoyed a lot of the things epic was pushing out. Now if they see a "legendary game"- — LB2767 (@LB_2767) May 5, 2021

Fortnite has 90 million active players and people are saying its a dead game. Why? Now it definitely is not where it used to be but still 90 MILLION — RealXampl (@RXampl) May 4, 2021

90 million bots 😑👎 — fortnite (@Farhadfortnite) May 7, 2021

Stop acting like this its not dead its just because your bad — 「Unison」 固定@2 ( トリオ ) (@ImSwert) April 30, 2021

Can we stop hating on FN

And thank it instead for bringing us some very good memories, good old days, rainy night, vibing to music, and hang out with the homies



Those are things I'll never forget#ThankYouFortnite for bringing me the happiness and connecting me with people 1/2 — Delirium Lukky 🙌🤞 (@637Lukky) May 1, 2021

According to a community consensus, most players who say "Fortnite is a dead game" are bad sports or simply bad at the game. Below every official Fortnite tweet, there are always those calling it a "dead game." It's almost become routine.

dead game 😭 — Martina Messineo (@MartinaMessine5) May 1, 2021

Dead game dead game — Succubi (@GameSuccubi) May 1, 2021

Dead game dead game — Succubi (@GameSuccubi) May 1, 2021

Your game is dead get used to it — RhythmicBH (@JxydvnWtf) May 2, 2021

dead game — Ezzzxl (@Ezzzxl) May 2, 2021

Dead game dead game — Succubi (@GameSuccubi) April 29, 2021

Dead game — Callum Whatling (@callumwhatling_) May 3, 2021

Dead game lol — Pityuvok (@pityuvok) May 7, 2021

Dead game dead game — Succubi (@GameSuccubi) April 29, 2021

Is Fortnite really a dead game?

The answer depends on who is being asked. Given the game's progression over the years, many 'OG players' may feel that the game has moved far from its original theme. According to Donald Mustard, the island of Fortnite is ever-changing.

With zero points and reality waves, the island is always morphing into something new. Not all players seem to like it. Familiarity is preferable to some. Season 6 was met with fierce backlash from players after the community realized that snipers were banned. However, the game didn't die because of it. The new meta evolved with players adapting to bows.

The game is constantly adding new elements. Crafting weapons and taming animals was recently introduced in the new season of Fortnite. More Fortnite lore has been added. Players got their first glimpse of The Foundation, and leaks revealed a brand new Sandbox mode.

There was a new umap/terrain added this update codenamed "SandBox", it has some bows spawns and the trees/props in it are bigger than normal.. it also has some weird thing to spawn random objects with a seed..



Huge thanks to @gameshed_ for the getting last 3 images in Blender! pic.twitter.com/1z6U3zCu1V — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 27, 2021

Players claiming that "Fortnite is a dead game" seem to be voicing an opinion based on preferences rather than stating objective facts. As with everything on the internet, excessive hatred overshadows constructive criticism. What is left is drivel.

Spamming #ripfortnite is ridiculous and doesn't do a single thing to help the game however, spamming #thankyoufortnite mindlessly after any backlash towards epic is also bad Criticism towards epic and fortnite as a game should be encouraged. Mindless hate + praise are equally bad — IJD || album arc (@__IJD__) March 30, 2021

As long as an active community exists and the IP makes money for the developers, Fortnite will continue thriving. Calling it a dead game will be as effective as targeting an opponent with a shotgun from long range.

2020 Fortnite Baseline Revenue pic.twitter.com/SBCveIrBkx — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2021

Also Read: "The world of Fortnite is the main character": Donald Mustard explains the storyline for Chapter 2 Season 6

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.