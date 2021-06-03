Fortnite: 10 weapons that would perfectly fit the Chapter 2 Season 7 alien theme

Since an alien theme is likely for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, (whether that's the Alien from the Ridley Scott films and Alien vs. Predator, or just outer space type creatures, is unknown), it is safe to also assume that some corresponding weapons will be added.

This won't be the first time Fortnite has added weapons to fit a theme. When the Avengers Limited Time Mode was released, several of the Avengers weapons were added as Mythic weapons.

Captain America's shield, Iron Man's repulsors and the Infinity Gauntlet all graced the Battle Royale. Lightsabers were added for the Star Wars theme. Now, it's possible the alien theme will see weapons added to Fortnite too. Here's 10 that would be great.

10 weapons for the Fortnite Alien theme

10. The Suppressed Assault Rifle

Given that these are extra terrestrial beings, it's likely they have heightened senses. If they're anything like the monsters from A Quiet Place, then they'll have extremely great hearing. Either way, suppressing the gun is a good idea when it comes to fighting aliens in Fortnite and the assault rifle is a good weapon in the fight against them anyway.

Suppressed Assault Rifle. Image via Forbes

9. Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

It's not a sniper rifle, but it does provide the ability to see better from farther. It also allows players to see heat, which presumably will be something the aliens carry. This is also key when potentially fighting aliens because, well, close combat doesn't lean in the players' favor. The assault rifle is probably the best weapon against them, but adding some variations would go a long way.

Each day we're bringing back a vaulted weapon for one day only!



Today's weapon is the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle. pic.twitter.com/Zp4xxmECLS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 2, 2019

8. Double Barrel Shotgun

Should Fortnite players find themselves in close combat with an alien, though, a shotgun is probably the best bet. With the double barrel shotgun, two quick and powerful shots can be the players' best chance of surviving.

Wow, someone made the double barrel shotgun from Fortnite into an animal @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/8jUJETmMdK — President Alexandre Hamilton (@AwexHammy) October 21, 2018

7. Minigun

The minigun, the heaviest gun in Fortnite, has often been used to mow down buildings and structures. In this case, it would be great for mowing down aliens.

The Minigun. Image via YouTube

6. Drum Gun

The drum gun is a high velocity variant of the assault rifle. It uses the same ammo, but fires at a much faster rate. This can be helpful if fighting waves of aliens or other extra terrestrial enemies. The drum gun has been a fan favorite in the past.

The drum gun. Image via Epic Games

5. Automatic Sniper Rifle

An automatic sniper rifle would do pretty well in an alien themed game. The combination of range and firing rate make this weapon a solid choice in the fight against the extra terrestrials.

The automatic sniper rifle. Image via YouTube

4. Suppressed Sniper Rifle

As mentioned for the suppressed assault rifle, silence is a big thing for Fortnite players here. The suppressed sniper would be a welcome addition to the fight.

Suppressed sniper rifle. Image via Forbes

3. Rocket Launcher

If there's a group of aliens nearby, this can be a really good weapon for taking out multiple at a time. It's dangerous for players to use, so space appropriately before trying to take out a horde.

Rocket Launcher. Image via Reddit

2. Heavy Sniper Rifle

Doing the most damage from the furthest away is really the best option for fighting aliens. Accuracy is key, though, because one shot is all players get and then it takes a while to reload.

Heavy Sniper Rifle. Image via Epic Games Store

1. Stark Industries Blaster

If there's anyone who can design a Fortnite gun to fight aliens, it's Tony Stark. This one is a long shot, but blasters are great weapons if fighting aliens or other sort of beings.

Stark Industries Blaster. Image via Comic Book

Edited by Nikhil Vinod