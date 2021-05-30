Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 wishlist: Travis Scott skin, Sniper Rifles, Heavy Shotgun, and more

According to Epic Games, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 should start sometime after June 7th and according to the latest leaks, players are going to have an interesting new season. From alien abductions to possible new collaborations, imagination truly is the limit when it comes to Fortnite.

Now, despite not having the exact timeframe, loopers have already begun dropping their wishlists all over Twitter, hoping and praying that some old cosmetics and items will be unvaulted during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Alien Encounters 👽



Made this render to celebrate the new season starting soon, hope you guys like it <3 #FortniteArt #Fortnite @FortniteGame @FNCreate pic.twitter.com/eP0di2Uvnq — ColorCoral (@ColorCoral27) May 30, 2021

A healthy spoonful of speculation and wishful thinking always goes a long way. Here are some of the most requested items that the community wants back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Make a wish folks

Travis Scott skin

Ever since the Astronomical event that took place in 2020, the Fortnite community has been begging Epic Games to un-vault and bring back the Travis Scott skin. However, this may not happen anytime soon.

Even on the first anniversary of the event, when the Travis Scott skin was added to the item shop, it was again promptly removed shortly before it could go live. Judging by this, the developers are going to hold out on the skin for some time, so players shouldn't get their hopes up about buying it during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

Sniper Rifles

The beginning of Season 6 was met with swift backlash as Epic Games decided to trade in the Sniper Rifle for the Bow to better fit into the Primal Theme. However, this decision left many professional and trick-shot players without much to do for an entire Season.

Hopefully, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the developers will decide to bring back snipers. Although the weapon has mixed reactions within the community, Fortnite doesn't feel the same without it, as players with good marksmanship are not rewarded for their practice and skill.

Heavy Shotgun

Last seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7, this weapon is dangerous in the hands of skilled players. With its superior range and firepower, it was only a matter of time before Epic Games decided to vault it and leave it there. But with the island still in its primal form and with aliens on their way, wouldn't having a Legendary Heavy Shotgun make sense?

Wishlist season 7:



1. Heavy shotgun return(❤️).



2. Pump either nerf it or remove it completely(forever)



3. Heavy ar returned.



My top three wishes!

Hope my favorite shotgun returns🤞🏽@FortniteGame @FortniteStatus @DonaldMustard @erwil9 @MarkRein @Loomin__ — heavy shotty (@heavyshotgun00) May 29, 2021

While Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be filled with uncertainty, dropping onto the island and picking up a Heavy Shotgun will definitely help players build up courage and get a Victory Royale.

Better loot pool

A Twitter user called Tanner08929502 suggests that Epic Games could spice things up in-game with a chaotic loot pool. It's no secret that this season of Fortnite felt rather bland when it came to weapon choices. Hopefully, a better loot pool, offering more weapons, would make things interesting.

The loot pool could also be split accordingly to accommodate for competitive and casual gameplay. Casual matches could have a fun chaotic loot pool, while competitive would have a balanced and simple loot pool to work with. It's yet to be seen which items get vaulted and un-vaulted at the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Nonetheless, the loot pool idea does sound absolutely fantastic.

