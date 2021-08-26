Where to deal damage to saucers piloted by opponents in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges)

The menacing Mothership in Fortnite will soon be going down as Dr. Slone is putting the finishing touches on a countermeasure device. However, the alien saucers still pose a threat to loopers.

Due to this threat, Grandpa Rick wants to test out the toughness of these alien saucers in Fortnite. Being able to understand how resistant they are will help the IO find a weak spot and take down the aliens once and for all.

Grandpa Rick is looking for volunteers to carry out the task and is even willing to reward those who manage to complete it with 30,000 experience points. While the challenge is not difficult per se, loopers may have to exercise some patience to complete it.

"Deal damage to saucers piloted by opponents" Fortnite Week 12 Epic challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

Note: Fortnite week 12 Epic challenges will go live on August 26th, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Deal damage to saucers piloted by opponents" Fortnite Week 12 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to deal a total of 300 damage to saucers that are being piloted by opponents. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

There are two ways to complete this challenge. One method is slightly easier than the other. However, both require a bit of luck and timing. With that being said, it's time to shoot at some alien saucers in Fortnite.

1) Landing at landmarks that have purple names

The most common method that players can use to complete this challenge is to land at purple landmarks in-game and wait for an enemy to commandeer an alien saucer. While waiting, players should gear up and try to find a railgun to make the task easier.

Once players spot a saucer being piloted by an opponent, all that's left to do is aim, pull the trigger, and do a total of 300 damage.

An easy way to spot an opponent’s saucer is to look for its flight pattern. Unlike the aliens, loopers are not very good when it comes to piloting these hovering vehicles.

Incase you haven't nothise.. The named locations with purple color on them is where the UFO are.

(#Fortnite) pic.twitter.com/ofV4m9EdfJ — Zahir? (@ZahirFortnite) June 8, 2021

2) Wait for an opponent to capture a downed saucer

If landing in purple-named locations is not favorable, players can complete this challenge by landing at locations where saucers have crash-landed. They can then gear up and wait for opponents to take control of them.

Here are the locations of all the saucers that have crash-landed onto the island:

Food Fighter (South of Holly Hatchery)

Corny Complex

Green Steel Bridge (Southeast of Corny Complex)

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

The best locations to complete this task in are Steamy Stacks, Corny Complex, and Dirty Docks. Due to the popularity of these locations, players are bound to drop by and may just commandeer the saucer for use.

