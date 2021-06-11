Fortnite Season 7: How to use Rail Gun to annihilate enemies and UFOs

Fortnite Season 7 has recently gone live, and gamers are having an amazing time exploring the newly introduced Alien theme on the island.

Epic has introduced several new concepts to the game that include a new Battle Pass avatar, new weapons, and new NPCs.

The alien theme was revealed by data miners towards the end of Season 6. Gamers were curious to know how the developers would change the weapons to counter the alien invasion.

It was anticipated that Epic Games would introduce several sci-fi weapons in Fortnite Season 7. The speculation was confirmed following the rollout of update v17.00 that introduced new firearms.

Aliens have invaded Fortnite! Check out the new Battle Pass trailer to get a look at all the new gear you'll be able to unlock in Season 7, including Superman and Rick Sanchez. pic.twitter.com/HZdTCL0aJY — IGN (@IGN) June 8, 2021

The Rail Gun is one of the new weapons added to the game. Since its launch, gamers have been wondering how to use it to eliminate opponents.

This article will reveal the details of the gun and will guide gamers on how to eliminate opponents.

Fortnite Season 7: Using Rail Guns could be tricky

Rail Guns are effective long-range weapons and can easily penetrate through any barrier. Gamers can hit and eliminate enemies hidden beneath walls or ramps.

However, if there is a two-layer obstruction, then one shot from the Rail Gun will destroy the barriers but won't eliminate the enemy.

The Rail Gun functions a bit differently from other guns on the island. To hit an effective shot, loopers need to charge the weapon fully.

The Rail Gun charges for a short time, after which gamers can use it to fire a shot towards opponents or UFOs in Fortnite.

Getting used to the Rail Gun can be tricky. Gamers need to understand the charge timings and then adjust their shots accordingly. They should keep in mind that the charge is directly proportional to the power of the shot.

Therefore, in order to eliminate enemies with one shot, loopers need to charge it up entirely.

Out-of-this-world weaponry comes to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7: Invasion 🛸



Learn how the Rail Gun, Kymera Ray Gun, and Pulse Rifle change up the game: https://t.co/PK4FAcFh0t pic.twitter.com/Ptb6mwb65x — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2021

Eliminating an enemy with the Rail Gun is one of the quests in the Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 challenge. Completing it will reward gamers with 30,000 XPs that can be used to climb up the Battle Pass tiers.

The best way to complete this quest will be through Team Rumble mode in Fortnite. Gamers should wait until the storm starts to close down, which will enclose many opponents in a small space.

They can then use this opportunity to get an elimination with the Rail Gun and complete the task.

Edited by Ravi Iyer