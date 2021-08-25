Where to collect three Alien Devices (Orbs), then activate the Countermeasure Device underneath Corny Complex in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges)

With preparations done and all plans in place, the Fortnite Countermeasure Device is now ready for use. But before it can be armed, the final finishing touches need to be put on.

Weird Alien Devices, known as Orbs, will be required to power the Countermeasure device and bring it online. However, due to the shortage of IO Guards, Dr. Slone is looking for volunteers to carry out this daring task.

This is how the CounterMeasure bomb looks like in-game 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/3aZYCZ6CWV — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 24, 2021

Loopers willing to go and collect these Alien Devices will have to explore the areas around the Aftermath to find them and bring them back to Corny Complex. A total of three will be needed to fire up the Countermeasure Device.

As a reward for completing the challenging task and being one step closer to completely defeating the alien invaders, loopers will receive 30,000 experience points for their hard work.

"Collect Alien Devices, then activate the Countermeasure Device" Fortnite challenge (Image via Lazyleaks_)

Note: Fortnite Week 12 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 25th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Collect three Alien Devices, then activate the Countermeasure Device underneath Corny Complex" Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenge

Players must collect three Alien Devices (Orbs) and then head back to the IO headquarters at Corny Complex. Enter the underground facility and use the Orbs to activate the Countermeasure Device.

Here some pictures. pic.twitter.com/mh77zyxrzu — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 24, 2021

This challenge may take a few attempts as the Alien Devices are close to Corny Complex, and players will scramble to complete the task. Since this challenge is not bound to a single match, players can take time to complete it.

The Alien Devices (Orbs) can be found in the following locations

Dusted Depot

North of Corny Complex

Scenic Spot

Readers can watch this video for more information:

How will the Countermeasure Device work?

While there's still speculation, many leakers and data miners have arrived at the unanimous conclusion that when the Mothership abducts chunks of Corny Complex, the device or bomb will also be taken aboard the alien vessel to be activated.

However, given that the Countermeasure Device will contain Alien Devices, Orbs as the Fortnite community calls them, it's rather unclear how it will function or what it'll do. The only thing certain is that this device will bring down the Mothership once and for all.

