Fortnite Season 7: What exactly is the IO doing at Corny Complex?

Prior to the beginning of Fortnite Season 7, weird crop circles began appearing at Colossal Crops. Soon after the final circle appeared, it was clear that something was going to happen at the location.

By that time, loopers were well aware of the new season's theme, and aliens had already begun abducting players. However, no one expected the entire POI to change so drastically to the extent that it would become unrecognizable.

Fast forward to Fortnite Season 7, the location looks pristine, bright, and beautiful. However, the location does hold a few secrets. Hidden in plain sight, underneath the cornfields and the barns lies the IO base.

While it's not known how or why the IO has come to fight against the alien invaders, it's pretty evident that they are not here to watch as events unfold. They're definitely up to something, and leakers may have just uncovered what that could be.

What is the IO up to in Fortnite Season 7

Despite the area looking like a normal farm, upon closer inspection, things are not what they seem. The main barn from the outside looks normal, but from within, it's high-tech and equipped with security cameras and guards.

Underneath the barn, there's an entire IO base that is outfitted with the latest technology and hardware. It is heavily guarded by IO guards as well.

From here, Dr. Slone leads the counter-offensive against the aliens, which brings up an important question: "How exactly is the IO going to take out a Mothership?"

No doubt the IO is a technologically advanced organization, but even they can't shoot down a technologically superior Mothership, right? Perhaps the answer is yes, they can.

Yeh, the "DeviceCradle" is in the room where all the screens showing this sort of bomb are. It's in the centre of the room with all the tech around it and it's unbreakable, so yeh the bomb or whatever they're creating is in that. — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) June 16, 2021

Based on the Fortnite Season 7 leaks, the IO is building a device to combat the aliens. While it's too early to say what this device is, speculation is running high that it's some sort of a bomb.

In addition to creating this bomb, at the start of the new season, seven POIs were renamed, and IO satellite bases popped up at their locations.

Discovery Dish.

Weep Woods Dish.

Dampy Dish.

Defiant Dish.

Dinky Dish.

Destined Dish.

Dockside Dish.

While this is just speculation at the moment, Epic Games won't go through the trouble of revamping this many POIs at the start of Fortnite Season 7, unless they are connected to the storyline. Suffice to say, these locations will be of some importance later on in the season.

Nonetheless, with the alien Mothership slowly returning to the island, more Fortnite Season 7 leaks related to these speculations should begin floating about soon enough.

However, for the time being, all players can do is wait and speculate about events that are yet to unfold.

