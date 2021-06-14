Fortnite Season 7: Everything known about the Alien Mothership so far

The alien Mothership in Fortnite Season 7 has many roles left to play by the looks of it. While most of these are based on early leaks and a spoonful of speculation, ruling them out entirely would be folly. Given the fact that some of the leaks are from HYPEX, the chances of them being mere speculation are low.

Although players only got to see the Mothership in action during the Fortnite Season 7 trailer, that may change soon by the looks of it. With so many possible events yet to happen, it's time to talk about everything known regarding the Mothership so far.

What the Mothership is up to in Fortnite Season 7

Destroyed the Spire

While Raz may be upset, it goes without saying that destroying Spire was part of the storyline. It was done with the intent of freeing the foundation, which led to the IO coming back to the island.

Raz watching as the mothership fucking obliterates the spire pic.twitter.com/rn2CVbRD47 — Doge (@ItsDoge3D) June 8, 2021

Not much is known about what happened to the Zero Point, but it can be assumed that it's still there, somewhere. Coming back to the Aftermath, aka the giant crater in the center of the map, Epic Games definitely has plans for it.

These plans are ambiguous at the moment, but given how history repeats itself in Fortnite, the Zero Point will more than likely be back in the center by the end of Fortnite Season 7.

Mothership may cause the map to change

Following the destruction of the Spire, the Mothership hightailed it away from the island to a safe distance. However, it is returning by the looks of it, and soon its shadow will cover the entire island sometime during Fortnite Season 7.

One user suggested that as the Mothership's shadow covers the island, parts of it will begin to freeze due to the lack of sunlight and heat. While the hypothesis is indeed good in theory, logically this may not pan out. All things said and done, the idea is pretty cool.

I thought it was cover the sunlight pic.twitter.com/OaQZ6Md4Y6 — duskyxlops (@mysterytriogf) June 9, 2021

Mothership may destroy Coral Castle

According to HYPEX, when the Mothership returns, it may just destroy Coral Castle as it did with the Spire. While there is evidence to support that Coral Castle will be replaced with a new POI, there is no verification if the Mothership will be responsible for the act.

I meant to mention @gameshed_ not Grumbae lmao my bad, drop @gameshed_ a follow cause he makes good art and deserves it! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 11, 2021

By the looks of things, if the Mothership could destroy the Spire and create a massive crater, then destroying Coral Castle won't really be a big feat to achieve sometime during Fortnite Season 7.

New UFOs will be launched from the Mothership

According to HYPEX, while the alien invasion has begun, the full force of it is yet to be seen. The leak suggests that new Fortnite UFOs will launch from the Mothership and will begin to invade the island sometime shortly. It's also unclear what exact role these new UFOs will play in Fortnite Season 7.

While there's no timeline provided regarding the same, based on the accuracy of HYPEX's leaks, it will happen sooner or later. The only question remains, why? What exactly are the alien invaders planning?

There are too many sounds but most of them sound the same with a little difference so I only gathered a minute of the most important ones! pic.twitter.com/VhwlmWK9A5 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 12, 2021

Possible event or new alien POI

What use would a Mothership be if it didn't abduct players, right? Well, according to the leak, the new type of UFOs will abduct and transport players into the Mothership. While nothing is set in stone, there is a possibility of a new POI itself being presented with the massive alien vessel.

The Mothership's main door in the trailer is glowing, which is probably how it'll look like when its here.



Also I noticed that the new UFOs that it'll deploy DON'T have a weapon but they have the abduction thing, and the Mothership's files mention abducting players inside it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qic0cV1KZi — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 13, 2021

It's still too early to say which is which, and predict upcoming events. For now, all players can do is look up to the sky and see the ominous alien Mothership hovering above the island: waiting, watching, and scheming.

