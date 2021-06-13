Donald Mustard says "Fortnite story will go on for years" and hints that Singularity will play a vital role

Remember a while ago when people were saying, "Fortnite is a dead game" or questioning, "Is Fortnite dead?" The answer seems to be a strong no.

Out of the blue, in a Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comic giveaway video, Donald Mustard left the community shocked after he revealed that Fortnite's Storyline will be going on for years to come.

New information about the Fortnite:



Donald Mustard was ask to draw someone who is super important to the fortnite story and he drew Singularity from the Season 9 event



He has also confirmed that the Fortnite story will still be going on for YEARS!!#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/uzE2GqP29O — twitch The1Silky (@The1Silky) June 12, 2021

With the release of next-gen graphics for the game and the out-of-this-world storyline for Season 7, it's safe to assume that things will only be going uphill from here. However, there's one more important detail he mentions that could be a major hint about things yet to come.

Donald Mustard drops major hints about Fortnite's future

Donald Mustard occasionally gives away signed copies of comic books as a token of appreciation. This time, however, the video he recorded to showcase the giveaway was beyond special, and it contained Easter eggs related to the storyline of Fortnite.

Donald began the video by revealing that he had asked the recipient if they would like something drawn upon the comic, and the reply was: "Could you draw a character that's way more important to the ongoing Fortnite storyline than we all realize." To which Mustard replies:

"I thought that was an awesome question. Let me show you who I decided to draw on there. Here are the issues, and you'll notice on issue #5, I drew who you guys know (one of her names) as the Singularity."

Donald Mustard also said "one of her names" when mentioning Singularity.. And there's a lot of similarities between her & The Paradigm 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XFxRs69Yx4 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 12, 2021

Singularity is one of the "OG" skins in Fortnite. It is also believed that in-game, she was the one powering Neo Tilted. In addition to her enigmatic nature, she was also the very first female secret skin in the game. Nonetheless, Donald goes on to say:

"This is a super important character and I can't wait for you to see a bunch of cool stuff that will be happening with her, over the next couple of years."

While it's unknown exactly how Singularity will influence the storyline in the years to come, fans have already long been speculating that she and The Paradigm are the same people.

While it's all speculation, for now, the resemblance is uncanny. Only time will tell how things will unravel and what Donald Mustard has planned for the future.

Watch his entire video here:

