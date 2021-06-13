Fortnite Season 7 leaks: New UFOs, Alien Parasites may be throwable, and incomplete Mothership design

With week two just around the corner, new Fortnite Season 7 leaks have begun to surface. While they're not as substantial as the two new upcoming weapons, these leaks will play a vital role in the upcoming season.

It turns out that UFOs are yet to unleash their full might on the island alongside pesky little parasites. Furthermore, it would seem the alien Mothership is a blank canvas. At least for the time being, it is void of detailed design.

This article dives into the things that are yet to be added to the game. Some of the latest Fortnite Season 7 leaks have been discussed as well.

Fortnite Season 7 leaks show throwable parasites

New Fortnite UFOs

There can't be an alien invasion with just one kind of Fortnite UFO. Whatever happened to the saying, 'Variety is the spice of life?' Well, as it turns out, Epic Games has been holding back some information about the new season.

There are too many sounds but most of them sound the same with a little difference so I only gathered a minute of the most important ones! pic.twitter.com/VhwlmWK9A5 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 12, 2021

According to this new Fortnite Season 7 leaks from HYPEX, three new types of UFOs will be coming to the island soon. These events will unfold over time as the Mothership gets closer to the Island.

In addition to the new Fortnite UFOs, it looks like the Mothership will also be abducting players. There is a possibility of a new POI being present within the Mothership, as earlier leaks suggested.

Parasites may be throwable

After being showcased in the trailer, it was only a matter of time before Fortnite Season 7 leaks would surface about these parasites. According to HYPEX, these parasites will spawn from eggs presumable next to the purple mutated areas on the map.

The upcoming Alien Parasites will spawn as green eggs consistently in some places with 100% spawn chance (probably the purple landmarks around the map) and they also spawn in random places with a 66% chance!



They can also be picked up as throwables but that might be scrapped! pic.twitter.com/RhaGROBe3J — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 12, 2021

While it's unconfirmed at the moment, these parasites could also be thrown during combat. It's unclear how they would function. But speculation claims they latch onto an opponent's head, thereby damaging them.

The incomplete Mothership

An image of an incomplete Mothership is probably one of the weirdest Fortnite Season 7 leaks to date. When viewed from below, this giant flying behemoth looks well detailed and designed. However, from the top view, it's practically a blank canvas.

This is what the mothership currently looks like from the top 😳 pic.twitter.com/qB0bRAwTFk — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) June 12, 2021

It's unknown if Epic Games intentionally did this or whether there are any plans for the ship to be completed. Either way, players won't be able to see the top during gameplay.

Irrespective of everything, the incomplete ship does not affect the storyline in any way at the moment.

