Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Alien parasites, unreleased weapons, and more

It's been two days since the new season's release, and Fortnite Season 7 Leaks have once again begun to flow like milk and honey. As always, Fortnite leaker HYPEX is leading the charge, with some unbelievable information about things yet to come to Fortnite.

While there is no official date or speculated one for the Fortnite Season 7 leaks to come true, it can be said without a doubt that the leaks will come. Without further ado, here are a few things that are coming soon to the game.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

Also Read: 15 new features to explore in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 Leaks reveal a whole lot of unreleased content yet to go live

Alien parasites

There cannot be an alien invasion without some brain-sucking alien parasites. Fortnite Season 7 Leak revealed that unreleased alien parasites would be a reality in-game, as shown in the trailer for the new season.

They will come as an item, with a max stack of two. In addition to that, they will spawn around the map in eggs. The purple mutated zones on the map may act as nest grounds for these parasites.

Some infos on the Unreleased Aliens Parasite:



- They are planned to be items with a max stack of 2

- They spawn around the map in eggs that hatch

- They stick to your head and take 30 HP but make you run faster & jump higher & u can take them off with fire/water/damage



Sounds: pic.twitter.com/repk4RcRlt — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

If parasites stick to the character's head, they will get 30 HP damage but will run faster and jump higher. They can be removed by fire, water, or normal damage. It's yet to be seen how these function in-game.

Unreleased weapons

Surely Grandpa Rick wouldn't come to the island to fight off aliens unprepared? Of course not. According to Fortnite Season 7 Leaks, a weapon known as "Bad News" is yet added in-game. Going by speculation, it could be an exotic weapon that can be purchased from an NPC.

This is most likely the unreleased "Bad News" heavy weapon, kill feed text:



- [PlayerName] ZAPPED themselves to oblivion

- [PlayerName] ZAPPED [EnemyName] (Distance)

- [PlayerName] nearly ZAPPED [EnemyName] (Distance) pic.twitter.com/ADdBkbDMGb — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 9, 2021

In addition to "Bad News," several weapons are yet to be added in-game from the Fortnite Season 7 trailer. They are:

Rick's Cowinator (lift's objects and throws them)

Plasma Shotgun

No Gravity Throwable

While loopers are yet to receive official information about these weapons, given how accurate HYPEX Fortnite Season 7 Leaks have been, these items should be added to the game sooner or later.

I might be wrong about the right image but there's something that does what I just said and it looks like a small cube too.. — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 9, 2021

Also Read: Every new weapon in Fortnite Season 7 and where to find them

Mothership returns

Following the destruction of the Spire, it would seem that the Mothership scurried away to space for unknown reasons. Nonetheless, it will apparently be coming back slowly over time and cover the whole map.

According to the leaker's tweet, the shadow of the Mothership is also supposed to appear on the mini-map. It's unclear why this is being done. However, it may be possible that towards the end of the season, the Mothership will be part of some in-game event.

Fun Fact: The Mothership above the map is supposed to slowly comeback again and its gonna cover the whole map, the shadow of it is also supposed to appear in the mini map! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 9, 2021

Welcome to the island

Speaking at an in-game event, it would seem that some believers are organizing a welcome party for the aliens. While there are no concrete Fortnite Season 7 leaks to support this hypothesis at the moment, multiple leakers have a strong gut feeling that something will definitely happen.

Until then, loopers can take in the sights, sounds, and plasma beams while enjoying the sunny weather of Believer Beach.

We might get an aliens event/concert this season (like we've seen in the trailer), these posters are appearing in Sweaty Sands! pic.twitter.com/tWN2iNDKWl — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Also Read: Fortnite Season 7 leaks: Armored Batman's final design

Edited by Srijan Sen