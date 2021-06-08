Every new weapon in Fortnite Season 7 and where to find them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 started earlier today, and the update introduced a ton of new content in the game. Aliens have finally arrived, and players will find the gigantic mothership hovering above the island.

Many small driveable UFOs can be found on the island that players can use to navigate around the map. They can also lift up items and and drop them at will.

Of all the major additions to the game, the highlights are the new weapons. There are four new weapons added to Fortnite that match this season's alien theme. Here is a brief look at all the new weapons in the v17.00 Fortnite update.

All new weapons in Fortnite Season 7

#1- Slone's Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle/ image via Epic Games Store

Dr. Slone is an NPC in the middle of the map who will drop a Mythic Pulse Rifle once she is killed. Other lower variants of this weapon can be found in chests and ground loot across the map.

The gun is automatic when hip-fired, and when aiming down sights, the gun will fire slower shots. It has a magazine size of 16, and the damage output depends on the variant of the weapon. The Mythic variant deals 38 damage per shot.

#2- Kymera Ray Gun

Kymera Ray Gun/ Image via Epic Games Store

The Kymera Ray Gun is a unique weapon in Fortnite that shoots continuous beams of damage dealing energy. Due to its unique ammunition type, the Ray Gun has a magazine size of 1000000. The damage dealt per shot is 9 with the rare variant, but it goes up to 11 with the legendary version. The reload speed of the weapon is 2 seconds on the legendary version.

This weapon can be acquired from aliens in UFOs. Players have to kill the aliens to get the weapons. They spawn majorly in Believer Beach, a new POI in Fortnite.

#3- Rail Gun

Rail Gun/ Image via Epic Games Store

The Rail Gun is the new bolt rifle in Fortnite that shoots a powerful charge that deals a ton of damage. It can also deal damage through walls, so players can go after enemies hiding behind cover.

The legendary variant of this gun deals 94 damage per shot, while the epic and the rare versions deal 89 and 85 damage per shot, respectively. It holds a single bullet in the magazine and the fire rate is 1.

Players can find rail guns in chests and as ground loot around the map. The best way is to check out the IO guard bunkers around the map and open henchmen chests.

#4- Recon Scanner

Recon Scanner/ Image via Epic Games Store

Similar to the Rail Gun, players can also get the new Recon Scanner from henchmen chests located in the bunkers of the IO guards on the Fortnite island.

The weapon fires a recon bolt that will locate loot and enemies for the player, similar to the flare gun. Furthermore, it deals 98 damage to an enemy upon direct impact.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod