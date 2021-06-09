15 new features to explore in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 has brought a myriad of changes and innovations to the table.

Epic Games has really pushed the envelope for this season, and it shows. From new POIs, weapons, and vehicles; it looks like the hype before launch stayed true to its nature.

So, without further ado, here are 15 new features for players to explore in Fortnite Season 7.

15 new features in Fortnite Season 7

Owing to the numerous new features, to make things easier, they have been divided into three sub-categories.

Weapons

Map changes

New additions

Weapons

#1 - Pulse Rifle

The Pulse Rifle has become the standard choice for mid-range combat for loopers in Fortnite Season 7. The rifle can be found quite easily all over the map, however, searching chests does grant a higher chance of finding it. For some real firepower, players can attempt to obtain the Mythic Pulse Rifle by defeating Doctor Slone.

#2 - Rail Gun

By now, players have seen red beams of light shoot across the map during gameplay. With its slow fire rate but devastating shots, the Rail Gun is the perfect weapon for players with steady aim.

#3 - Kymera Ray Gun

The Kymera Ray Gun is the perfect gun for long-drawn-out engagements or an early game grab. With its near-unlimited ammo, this gun is perfect for a tight spot. It can usually be obtained by defeating UFO enemies after they crash land.

#4 - Recon Scanner

In addition to doing damage to the target, Recon Scanner highlights enemies and loot within a certain radius. The weapon is great for surveying an area before moving in to loot.

#5 - Fixed Turrets

Following the Alien invasion, the IO has brought in some heavy ordnance to deal with the invaders in Fortnite Season 7. Located at IO bases on the island, players can use these fixed turrets to their advantage if the situation arises.

Map changes

#1 - Corny Complex

While on the surface, this location looks like a casual farm, in reality, the IO has set up an underground base here. Players will encounter heavy resistance from the IO when trying to enter the base. On the flipside, successfully defeating the IO guards, and finally, Doctor Slone, will grant players the Mythic Pulse Rifle.

#2 - Crop circles at Believer Beach

Before the invasion, it would seem as if "true believers" were getting ready to welcome the aliens to the island. However, as luck would have it, they decided to blow up the Spire, and conquer the island. Despite everything, crop circles can still be seen at this location.

#3 - Aliens appearance

In the aftermath of the alien invasion, in every new game, players will encounter random locations abuzz with alien activity. UFO vehicles patrol these areas and attack all players who land there. Players can defeat these UFOs and take control of their ships

#4 The Aftermath

Following the destruction of the Spire at the start of Fortnite Season 7, a massive crater known as the Aftermath has appeared in the game. While there's nothing really special about this location, players can collect the alien artifact found here to upgrade their Kymera.

#5 - Purple Mutations

Perhaps a side effect of the Zero Point being blown up, little patches of the purple mutation have begun appearing all over the map. Flora located in these mutated spots look very different compared to anything else found on the island.

New additions

#1 - New crafting material

A brand new crafting material has been added to Fortnite Season 7. With the removal of Primal and Makeshift weapons, nuts and bolts have become the new main item used to upgrade weapons in-game.

#2 - Living Llamas

Llamas were already great in-game. Upon being destroyed, they provide a lot of fancy loot and gear to players. However, in Fortnite Season 7, the Llamas are now alive. This makes it harder to destroy them, as they keep moving about frantically to avoid being hit.

#3 - Vending Machines

Players can now buy items with gold bars from the various vending machines located around the map. In addition to selling items, many loopers have reported that these machines make punny pop-cultural statements as well.

#4 - Upgrade Bench

Rather than getting weapons upgraded from NPCs, players in Fortnite Season 7 can do things the old-fashioned way; by using an upgrade bench. However, gold bars are required to upgrade the weapons.

#5 - UFO Vehicles

The crème de la crème of Fortnite Season 7 has to be the usable alien vehicles. Players can use these flying vehicles to shoot at opponents and also tractor beam things and slingshot them. They do have a bit of a learning curve to master but are well worth the trouble.

