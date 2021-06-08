Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Llamas are now alive and run away when shot

Earlier today, Fortnite dropped a new season, "Invasion." Chapter 2 Season 7 will see the incursion of aliens on the island, and along with the evil creatures from the unknown, players will have heroes like Superman and Rick Sanchez.

Fortnite has added llamas back to the island. These animals are the mascots of the title and are known to be the primary loot boxes in-game. However, this season will see live llamas on the island that will interact with the gamers.

Llamas will drop items for the players to collect while trying to avoid getting hunted down. Items will include health upgrades, ammo, building materials, and even weapons, at times.

Alive Llamas Footage! (Thanks to Sam on Discord) pic.twitter.com/0ds2aKgLlO — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

Because the llamas are interactive, they also make many sounds, according to the situation they are in. Fortnite leaker FortTory released all the sound files of the loot llamas in Season 7.

Some sound files of the new Llamas pic.twitter.com/Flc2QazipF — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) June 8, 2021

According to the new intel, players get to interact with only five loot llamas per game.

Five llamas will now spawn per game! (via @VastBlastt) — StreakyFly - Fortnite Leaks (studying 😔) (@StreakyFly) June 8, 2021

Fortnite has given these helpless animals the ability to run away from players when approached or shot. However, if the latter drive them towards a nearby water body, it will not stop the llamas from diving in as they can swim as well.

Fortnite llamas will now drop more items

Players can choose to follow these llamas around the map after they start to flee, or hunt them down with their weapons.

Llamas seem to have a considerable amount of health, and they can eat up a lot of ammo. The good part is that while they run, llamas continuously drop ammo and other items. These animals drop the item randomly in all directions, and players need to work a bit to gather all the items being thrown around.

It is best to focus on picking up the items instead of shooting the llamas and wasting ammo. Players can also stick around for the llamas to glow and disappear after bursting like balloons once their health bar is finished to grab more items that these animals leave behind.

