Fortnite UFO guide: How to go up, down, abduct, shoot, and everything else to know before driving them

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is here, and aliens have completely taken over the island. After a long time, Epic Games has delivered a season that players are enjoying to the core. From new weapons to characters that players love, this season has it all.

Apart from the new alien-themed weapons and popular characters like Rick Sanchez and Superman, one aspect that caught the attention of most players is the UFO.

UFOs can be found in many regions in Fortnite Season 7. The best part is that these vehicles are drivable. However, there is a bit of a process to go through before one can drive a UFO. This article guides players on everything one needs to do to navigate a UFO in Fortnite Season 7.

Where to find the UFOs in Fortnite Season 7?

UFOs will spawn randomly on the island, but players can find them easily by studying the map correctly. Major drop locations and new POIs are marked in purple. These areas will have at least one UFO hovering above the sky.

Players need to drop into the region to loot weapons and health upgrades. UFOs have NPCs inside them with alien-themed weapons that deal significant damage. It is best to have armor and full health before engaging in a fight.

UFOs have 600 health, similar to other vehicles in Fortnite. Shoot at the UFO. After taking considerable damage, it will start to descend. Once it lands, players need to kill the Intruder NPC. It will possess one of the new weapons, mostly the Kymera Ray Gun.

Players can hop on the UFO after it repairs itself. The repair will take a few minutes.

How to navigate UFOs in Fortnite Season 7?

The controls for UFOs are not the same as other vehicles in Fortnite. Furthermore, UFOs are capable of much more than just navigation through the skies. The key bindings given below are defaults, which players can change at their discretion.

Shift - boost the spaceship in a particular direction. Three boosts are available per charge.

Left Click - a single charge of slow laser blast is released that deals damage upon impact.

Right Click - tractor beam comes out of the UFO, which can pick up players and items. Players can be picked up and let down in a compromising position, but it will not deal fall damage.

Spacebar - Ascend

This is how UFOs can currently be maneuvered in Fortnite. However, developers might add more features to integrate these vehicles into gameplay beyond navigation if these vehicles stay in the game.

