Fortnite Season 7: Where to find all Alien Artifacts and unlock Kymera's Custom style

Aside from unlocking Battle Pass rewards with Battle Stars, Fortnite players can now also find and collect Alien Artifacts to customize their Kymera. When Epic Games stated that Fortnite Season 7 would be out of this world, they were not lying.

These Kymeras can be customized exactly how players want them to look. There are eight aspects of the Kymera that players can change and modify. They are:

Head (Top)

Head (Bottom)

Head (Eyes)

Skin (Colour)

Skin (Pattern)

Armor (Color)

Armor (Glow)

Armor (Emblem)

However, finding and collecting all Alien Artifacts will not be an easy feat, as players will have to look for them around the map. Moreover, the customizations are somewhat expensive.

Just like the new Battle Pass system, which requires Battle Stars to unlock better rewards, players will have to collect numerous Alien Artifacts to unlock more styles and edits.

Where to locate and collect Alien Artifacts in Fortnite Season 7

Before collecting Alien Artifacts, it's good to remember that players don't need to interact with the items to collect them. Simply walking over the item will do the trick.

Alien Artifacts are found in stacks of four. However, as mentioned before, players will need to find as many as they can to upgrade and unlock their Kymera.

Given the fact that Fortnite Season 7 just went live a while ago, the majority of the locations are still unknown.

Fortunately, two locations have been discovered, and players can obtain the Alien Artifacts from these locations with ease.

Note: This article will be updated once more locations have been discovered

#1 - Catty Corner

The Alien Artifacts at Catty Corner can be located on top of a broad metal pole. Players will need to build upwards to reach it. Getting it should be easy, as it's not a hot-drop zone.

#2 - The Crater

What was a Spire in Season 6 is now an empty crater. This is the second location where players will find an Alien Artifact. However, unlike Catty, landing here will be a bit difficult, as everyone is eager to visit the site.

Watch this video to learn how to collect Alien Artifacts:

